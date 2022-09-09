ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Newly released CCSO dashcam shows vehicle pursuit; 3 arrested

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf7sz_0hoy0adb00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released dashcam video of a vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of three people .

The pursuit began after deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near I-526 and Paramount Drive earlier this week. Deputies said the vehicle portion of the chase came to an end after the suspects crashed into a fence in the Waylyn community.

But that is when a foot chase began.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said one of the suspects, Kahlil Marquez Smith, engaged in a confrontation with deputy Hank Carter, who discharged his firearm into the ground as a warning. Smith was detained and arrested.

No one was injured when Deputy Carter fired his gun. You can hear the shot being fired in that released dash camera video.

Carter was hired by the agency in October 2015.

Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say

Charleston County Deputy Kevin Willis was bitten by another suspect during the foot chase. That suspect, Jervontay Bobby McBride, was arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXqTk_0hoy0adb00
Jervontay McBride, Kahlil Smith, Jamar Gray (Charleston County Detention Center booking photos)

Deputy Willis was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in May 2017.

A third suspect, Jamar Jorden Gray, was captured near the scene of the gunfire. A fourth suspect was not captured, and deputies are working to determine their identity.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said additional charges against the three individuals are likely.

Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WALTERBORO, SC
Kevin Willis
