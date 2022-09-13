Read full article on original website
2022 09/15 – Joyce Ann Dace
Joyce Ann Dace, 80, passed away at 6:58 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home, in Texico. She was born December 8, 1941, in Kell, the daughter of Frank and Blanche (Price) Blankenship. On January 29, 1961, at Amos Dace’s farm, she married Kenneth Ray Dace, and he survives in Texico.
2022 09/13 – Diane Sue Haines
Diane Sue Haines, age 66 of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Diane was born on June 17, 1956, in Flora, the daughter of Walt and Doloris (Tackitt) Brewer. She was united in marriage to Jim Haines and they shared 13 years of marriage and later divorced. To this union, two daughters were born, Angie Gray and husband Tony of Iuka, and Jennie Haines of MO.
Salem Super Cruise draws 81 vehicles
MOPAR – 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite Conv. (Tom & Darlene Jackson, Mulberry Grove) Chief’s Choice – 1966 Chevy Chevelle (Virgil Harris, Salem) Best Paint – 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 (Paul Saylor, Mt Vernon) Best Engine – 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass (Mike Shumate, Effingham) Best Chevy –...
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
Centralia lifts both boil orders in effect
Locust from Calumet to 14th St. and Locust from Calumet to S. 13th. S. Brookside from 4th St. to Broadway which also affected 1007 – 1037 W. Broadway in the Fairview Park Shopping Center.
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
St. Mary’s AutumnFest in Centralia dodges rain, draws big crowd
Photos by Tim Ferguson (see gallery below) St. Mary’s AutumnFest drew a large crowd as some heavy isolated thunderstorms avoided Centralia. First responders were honored in the Knights of Columbus Blue Mass that began the activities late Saturday afternoon. A Memorial Service followed to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. The Centralia Fire Department, American Legion, and St. Mary’s School children were on hand to remember those who died, while the Little Egypt Brass Band played patriotic music.
lutheranmuseum.com
Lenora and the Milk Man
Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
Salem Golfers Earn Wins On Monday, Right Back At It Today
The Salem Wildcats will play at home against Mt Vernon today while the Lady Cats are in action at Effingham. Yesterday the Wildcats knocked off Sandoval at the Salem Country Club 162-211. Jairen Stroud shot 37, Logan Lockhart 41, Matt Slover 41 and Cale Harris 43. Tristan Green led Sandoval with a 47. Salem is 8-1 on the season.
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
Salem Trio Of Bowlers Compete At SYC In Kansas Over The Weekend
A trio of Salem bowlers competed in Wichita for the Storm Youth Championships. Overall, Nick Gregg was 13th with a 213 average. Charlie Hunter was 23rd with a 204 and Rhett Runge added a 194 average for a final place of 80th. In the Short Block, Hunter was 6th, Gregg...
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
The Frenchman's Widow to reopen
HERRIN - A former Herrin restaurant that closed its doors several years ago now plans to reopen, possibly by the end of the year. The Frenchman's Widow, located in the T.W. Harland Building in Herrin, previously closed to the public, but now plans to reopen pending licensing. According to owner...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
Junior High Softball Recap From Monday
Lady Bobcats Get No-Hitter Over Casey On 8th Grade Day. The Lady Bobcats earned a 15-0 win over Casey Mt Vernon on 8th grade day. Brylee Pennypacker earned the win striking out 4. Mya Russell and Emma Lipe also threw for Salem. All 3 pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. At the plate, Russell drove in 3, Pennypacker hit her first home run of the season, Quinn Wolfe scored 3 times. Allison Thurman, Breylin Winchester, Morgan Honerkamp and Emma Lipe also had hits. Salem will travel to Olney this afternoon.
