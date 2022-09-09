ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

POPSUGAR

Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"

Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
TV SERIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians

Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!

Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
POPSUGAR

See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys

The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

These Celebs Had the Best Emmys Dates Ever: Their Kids!

Walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards is a very big deal, and for a few of the 2022 attendees, they made it even more memorable by bringing a few very special guests: their children! For the most part, these are kids who have stayed away from the spotlight, despite growing up in Hollywood, but joining their parents for the Emmys is the kind of experience you don't get to have very often.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

The "Stranger Things" Cast Skipped the Emmys — Here's Where They Were Instead

There was a major absence at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12: the cast of "Stranger Things." Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the Hawkins gang totally skipped the red carpet and ceremony even though the show was nominated for outstanding drama series. Here's what we know about why they decided to skip television's biggest night.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

"Saturday Night Live" Cast Members, Alums Hit Emmys For Kenan Thompson's Hosting Gig

Current "Saturday Night Live" cast members and alums alike gathered on the red carpet and inside the ceremony Monday night at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Kenan Thompson, this year's Emmys host, and Pete Davidson, Bowen Yang, Kate McKinnon, and Molly Shannon were all in attendance, though they didn't reunite for a cast photo op. This year, "SNL" was up for nine Emmy awards, including nominations for Yang, McKinnon, and Jerrod Carmichael as host. The show was also nominated for outstanding variety sketch series, which it has won five years in a row, and it kept the streak alive with another win Monday night.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Amanda Seyfried Wears All-Over Sequined Dress at the Emmys

Amanda Seyfried stunned in a shimmering pink gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday evening. "I'm a mermaid tonight," Seyfried said on the red carpet as she glided past the cameras in a slip dress from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2022 couture collection. The "shimmery unicorn sparkle crystal gown," as described by Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram, featured seashell-pink and iridescent sequins arranged in a mesh pattern from neckline to hemline. The top of Seyfried's slip dress featured a mesh ruffle that swept from shoulder to shoulder. The sheer detail created a mock-neck design with silver and pink crystal accents. Seyfried styled the look with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, Cartier drop earrings, and silver rings. Her makeup artists, Genevieve Herr and Renato Campora, completed the look with shimmering eyeshadow and a pomegranate-pink lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

