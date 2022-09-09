Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"
Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
BET
Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!
Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Aries Spears Says His Career Might Be Over Due To Grooming Lawsuit
Over the weekend, Aries Spears finally broke his silence about the eyebrow-raising lawsuit on his Spears & Steinberg podcast. Although he didn't go into full detail about the pending lawsuit, Spears called the heated legal dispute "an extortion case" and "a shakedown."
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir
Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner seemingly slammed Cameron Diaz in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone. In the book, Wenner recalls a memory from the mid-2000s, when his paparazzi team took a snapshot of "an actress" smooching Justin Timberlake on a surfboard. Although the magazine magnate didn't overtly say...
Lizzo's Jelly Nails at the Emmys Deserve Their Own Award
Fresh off the heels of her first Emmys win, Lizzo might not remember much beyond that epic moment. However, the singer served up a few beauty looks we'd like to revisit — namely, her bright red jelly nails. The manicure, created by her go-to nail artist Eri Ishizu, gave...
All the Adorable Celebrity Couples Who Walked the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmys
Dinner and a movie? Nah, how about dinner and a night out with some of television's biggest stars! Hollywood's sweetest and most steadfast celebrity couples hit the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, posing together before heading inside Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater to watch the coveted statuettes be handed out.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Revisits The Time Queen Elizabeth II Came To His Defense: 'That's My Gal'
Snoop Dogg has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was beloved by many people across the world — including the D-O-Double-G. Shortly after the seismic news began making the rounds on...
These Celebs Had the Best Emmys Dates Ever: Their Kids!
Walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards is a very big deal, and for a few of the 2022 attendees, they made it even more memorable by bringing a few very special guests: their children! For the most part, these are kids who have stayed away from the spotlight, despite growing up in Hollywood, but joining their parents for the Emmys is the kind of experience you don't get to have very often.
The "Stranger Things" Cast Skipped the Emmys — Here's Where They Were Instead
There was a major absence at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12: the cast of "Stranger Things." Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the Hawkins gang totally skipped the red carpet and ceremony even though the show was nominated for outstanding drama series. Here's what we know about why they decided to skip television's biggest night.
Lifetime’s New Movie ‘House of Chains’ Is Inspired By a Disturbing True Story
Lifetime's new 'ripped from the headlines' movie 'House of Chains' is inspired by the story of the Turpin family. It premieres September 10.
"Saturday Night Live" Cast Members, Alums Hit Emmys For Kenan Thompson's Hosting Gig
Current "Saturday Night Live" cast members and alums alike gathered on the red carpet and inside the ceremony Monday night at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Kenan Thompson, this year's Emmys host, and Pete Davidson, Bowen Yang, Kate McKinnon, and Molly Shannon were all in attendance, though they didn't reunite for a cast photo op. This year, "SNL" was up for nine Emmy awards, including nominations for Yang, McKinnon, and Jerrod Carmichael as host. The show was also nominated for outstanding variety sketch series, which it has won five years in a row, and it kept the streak alive with another win Monday night.
Amanda Seyfried Wears All-Over Sequined Dress at the Emmys
Amanda Seyfried stunned in a shimmering pink gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday evening. "I'm a mermaid tonight," Seyfried said on the red carpet as she glided past the cameras in a slip dress from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2022 couture collection. The "shimmery unicorn sparkle crystal gown," as described by Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram, featured seashell-pink and iridescent sequins arranged in a mesh pattern from neckline to hemline. The top of Seyfried's slip dress featured a mesh ruffle that swept from shoulder to shoulder. The sheer detail created a mock-neck design with silver and pink crystal accents. Seyfried styled the look with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, Cartier drop earrings, and silver rings. Her makeup artists, Genevieve Herr and Renato Campora, completed the look with shimmering eyeshadow and a pomegranate-pink lip.
Lee Jung-Jae From "Squid Game" Became The First Asian Star To Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series
He is the first Asian star to win Best Actor in a Drama Series AND the first actor from a non-English show to ever win at the Emmys.
