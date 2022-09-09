Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series
Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
Cubs Manager Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing Free-Agent Shortstop, Moving Hoerner
Manager David Ross did not rule out the possibility of the Chicago Cubs signing a free agent shortstop this winter and moving budding star Nico Hoerner back to second base. Hoerner has 4.5 wins above replacement (WAR) this season and leads National League shortstops in defensive runs Saved with 12.
Yardbarker
It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen
The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
ESPN
Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- — The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves fully expect the division race to go down to the wire with the New York Mets. Dansby Swanson believes the Braves still can be so much better with plenty of baseball left — controlling what they can control and not worrying about what New York does night after night.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies inches towards return with monster performance
Admittedly, I’ve started to feel a little uneasy about Ozzie Albies making a return this season. Entering play tonight, he only had 18 at-bats in Gwinnett with three hits and had barely played in the field at all. However, after tonight, I feel much better. The Braves All-Star second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves' run reminiscent of '93 - but stakes are different
Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets — then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League. That would be the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from the Braves and are 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip, going 64-26 since the start of June. That helped the Braves erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East, even though the first-place Mets never played all that badly. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night, but now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after a wild finish Sunday. Atlanta scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, only for Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to hit solo homers in the bottom half for an 8-7 Seattle victory. The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Braves are trying to defend the World Series title they won last year. The race atop the NL East is starting to resemble another famous one involving Atlanta — from the NL West in 1993.
Both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin Ejected After Bizzare Seventh Inning Of Guardians Angels Game
Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected in the same inning after disagreeing with the home plate umpire.
Braves SP Ian Anderson to miss four-to-six weeks with oblique strain
Braves starter Ian Anderson suffered a left oblique strain while pitching with Triple-A Gwinnett, reports David O’Brien of the Athletic. O’Brien indicates he’ll miss at least a month, while Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets he’s expected to be out four-to-six weeks. Even if Anderson...
Comments / 3