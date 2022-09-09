Read full article on original website
BOSTON -- A 18-year-old boy was stabbed in his back and shoulder at Jeremiah E Burke High School in Dorchester on Monday, police said. He was treated at the nurse's office for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the stabbing took place inside the school, which does have metal detectors. The weapon is unclear at this time.The suspect got away on an MBTA bus. No arrests have been made at this time. Both the victim and suspect are students. The incident appears to be isolated. "The safety and security of our students and staff are the top priority for Boston Public Schools. Violence has no place in our school communities. BPS thanks the school staff and public safety officials who immediately responded to today's incident at the Burke High School. While the investigation is ongoing, the district will continue to support students and staff in the days and weeks to come," said a statement from Boston Public Schools. Police initially reported that the victim was a girl who was stabbed in the arm.
