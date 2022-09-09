Read full article on original website
Statesboro Village Builders Initiative drop-in offers information and volunteer opportunities
As previously reported by Grice Connect, Mayor Jonathan McCollar is rolling out a new initiative to help target, reach, and support the developmental needs of our “at-risk” children and their families within Statesboro: the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative. The City held a drop-in informational session on Saturday, September...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students busy building architecture and construction skills
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
City of Statesboro accepting applications for One Boro commission
The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its One Boro Commission. The commission appointments are for two-year terms. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is September 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Completed applications should be submitted to the office of the City Clerk...
“Revin’ Up For Good Character” Car Show to benefit local children’s center scholarships
Roosevelt’s Character Development Center will host a Car Show on October 15 from 8:00am-3:00pm to raise money to go towards their Roosevelt Cone Jr. Scholarship Foundation. The event will take place in the parking lot behind the business complex at 127 North Main Street. The event’s theme will be “Revin’ Up For Good Character,” and all participating car owners will be judged by local attendees, with the winner receiving a $500 “Best-In-Show” cash prize.
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro
Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
Time to get nutty: Peanut Festival returns to Brooklet this weekend
After a two-year hiatus, the Peanut Festival will return to Brooklet this Saturday for its 33rd annual event. The Brooklet Community Development Association and Belle Events Co. will host a day of food, music, shopping, and fun on Saturday, September 17. The day will kick off with the parade through...
One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday
The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
Teacher Feature: Showing compassion and building confidence — how one teacher is making a difference
Betsy Sampey may teach children how to read and write better, but it’s her methods and attitude that resonate with her students at Savannah Country Day School. “I love to challenge them," Sampey said. "Like looking at those two words today, 'profit and prophet,' so I know I can challenge them, but at the same time, I think I can help them in that in the I’m scared of learning a little bit."
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A year-long project in Statesboro gets closer to completion. They’re transforming one street from being overgrown and run down to revitalized and inviting. If you pass through here right now, you start to see more green, and less orange, on The Blue Mile. Landscapers have...
Jasper superintendent discusses $4 million project to stop water leaks in schools
The Jasper County School District, due to issues with water leakage within schools on both campuses, has allocated $4 million to repair the leaks, district officials said during a recent community forum. Superintendent Rechel Anderson said, in response to a parent's question during the Jasper Chronicles forum held Aug. 30...
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson took a moment to share publicly how he has personally been affected by prostate cancer. The Mayor revealed he was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer following an annual screening. Using his platform as a public...
Competition for local entrepreneurs offers $30,000 in prizes
Aspiring entrepreneurs, get your pitches ready! Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition is coming soon. BizPitch Savannah is a kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. Now in its fifth year, the event offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel...
YMCA honors team member with new wheels
After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
Statesboro Fire and Police Depts. will hold 9/11 memorial on Sunday
Bulloch County citizens are invited to join the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments this Sunday for a memorial service commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring all the lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. The event will take place on West Grady Street in...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch work-based learning students visit Vaden Nissan and hear from ACE Electric
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
