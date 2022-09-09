ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

“Revin’ Up For Good Character” Car Show to benefit local children’s center scholarships

Roosevelt’s Character Development Center will host a Car Show on October 15 from 8:00am-3:00pm to raise money to go towards their Roosevelt Cone Jr. Scholarship Foundation. The event will take place in the parking lot behind the business complex at 127 North Main Street. The event’s theme will be “Revin’ Up For Good Character,” and all participating car owners will be judged by local attendees, with the winner receiving a $500 “Best-In-Show” cash prize.
STATESBORO, GA
One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday

The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
Teacher Feature: Showing compassion and building confidence — how one teacher is making a difference

Betsy Sampey may teach children how to read and write better, but it’s her methods and attitude that resonate with her students at Savannah Country Day School. “I love to challenge them," Sampey said. "Like looking at those two words today, 'profit and prophet,' so I know I can challenge them, but at the same time, I think I can help them in that in the I’m scared of learning a little bit."
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A year-long project in Statesboro gets closer to completion. They’re transforming one street from being overgrown and run down to revitalized and inviting. If you pass through here right now, you start to see more green, and less orange, on The Blue Mile. Landscapers have...
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson took a moment to share publicly how he has personally been affected by prostate cancer. The Mayor revealed he was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer following an annual screening. Using his platform as a public...
YMCA honors team member with new wheels

After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

