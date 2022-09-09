The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2022 season against their NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All off-season, there has many discussions about who the Saints are without Sean Payton, and it is time to answer that question. This is statement game that will speak volumes if the Saints bring home a win. On paper, this is an extremely talented team that should be able to easily march into the offseason, if everyone can stay healthy. But like last season proved, anything can happen. After Hurricane Ida, the Saints were forced to relocate for a month and started the season in Jacksonville for a "home game." They lost numerous starters throughout the year due to injuries, including losing QB Jameis Winston for the season, in week 8. The Saints actually set an NFL record by starting a total of 58 different players last season and yet, they still managed to finish the season 9-8 just narrowly missing the playoffs. But with Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton gone, a new era in New Orleans begins tomorrow. The Saints must come out swinging and silence the critics who think they are in "rebuilding mode." I believe what happens tomorrow will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Saints are playing for more than just a win against their division rival. This is their opportunity to prove to everyone that they are the New Orleans Saints and not Sean Payton's Saints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO