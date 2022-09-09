Read full article on original website
Detillier: "Falcons were dominating" but Saints fought until the end and won
The New Orleans Saints never gave up. The Falcons took a 26-10 lead with 12:41 left, with the Saints only touchdown having come early in the first half. In the end, the Saints rallied; and the Falcons choked
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to prove
The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2022 season against their NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All off-season, there has many discussions about who the Saints are without Sean Payton, and it is time to answer that question. This is statement game that will speak volumes if the Saints bring home a win. On paper, this is an extremely talented team that should be able to easily march into the offseason, if everyone can stay healthy. But like last season proved, anything can happen. After Hurricane Ida, the Saints were forced to relocate for a month and started the season in Jacksonville for a "home game." They lost numerous starters throughout the year due to injuries, including losing QB Jameis Winston for the season, in week 8. The Saints actually set an NFL record by starting a total of 58 different players last season and yet, they still managed to finish the season 9-8 just narrowly missing the playoffs. But with Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton gone, a new era in New Orleans begins tomorrow. The Saints must come out swinging and silence the critics who think they are in "rebuilding mode." I believe what happens tomorrow will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Saints are playing for more than just a win against their division rival. This is their opportunity to prove to everyone that they are the New Orleans Saints and not Sean Payton's Saints.
What Dennis Allen said after Saints' stunning comeback over Falcons: Enjoy it … for now
Before beginning his postgame press conference, Dennis Allen took a deep breath, commenting to no one in particular that he hopes all of his head coaching wins don’t require quite as much stress as Week 1. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the Falcons
It was wild and crazy game in Atlanta, when the Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in the 2022 season opener. The Saints did struggle most of the game but found the strength in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-point deficit, their largest ever to get a win. Dennis Allen and the Saints played with a lot of heart, they never panicked or quit even though the Falcons had a win probability of more than 85% for most of the 2nd half of the game. During the game's final two minutes, at one point that rate increased to 99%. I said it earlier this week that this was a statement game for the Saints, and I think what they were able to accomplish speak volumes about the resiliency and identity of this team.
