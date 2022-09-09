ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPLOY youth program extended into fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s summer youth program will extend into the fall. The MPLOY Plus Fall Youth Experience will now last through October 28. The program gives Bluff City youth additional work experience with local business partners. Kids can learn the inner workings of local...
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
Shooting at Richmond leaves a woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond near Dunnavant leaves a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
Fisher House to open at Memphis VA Medical Center next fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center will soon have a free home for families to stay while they wait on their veteran loved ones to recover. The ‘Fisher House’ will be located on the northwest corner of campus, according to officials. The $9 million project will break ground on the VA’s campus December 2022 with a tentative opening Fall 2023.
Memphis City Council discusses resolutions to violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a week of violence in Bluff City, one of the main items on the agenda at Tuesday morning’s Memphis City Council committee meetings was public safety. Two items on the agenda were in direct response to the multiple violent incidents of last week in...
Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elected officials and faith leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Shelby County Office of Reentry to pray for peace, compassion, action and reconciliation. This comes one week after a gunman terrorized the city, killing three and injuring four others. It’s also been just over a week...
New campaign hopes the break stigma around gut issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new campaign by the American Gastroenterological Associations is hoping to break through the stigma around gastrointestinal issues. The campaign is called “Trust your Gut”. Dr. Rajeeve Jain joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to identify...
1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis police tell us one person was shot. We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests. This story will be updated as information is released.
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
Mid-South maze opens after help from robots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The second annual St. Jude Ironman Memphis will return to the 901 on Saturday, Oct. 1, and organizers are still looking for volunteers. The ultimate test of fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude will take place centered around Shelby Farms Park. Race Director Erika Larsen believes year two...
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MPD issues traffic alert due to weekend events in Cooper-Young area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department announced that drivers will see road closures and slowdowns in the area surrounding the Cooper-Young Festival and the Memphis Tigers football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Cooper Street will be shut down from Central Avenue to Walker Street. All side streets in...
