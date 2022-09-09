MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center will soon have a free home for families to stay while they wait on their veteran loved ones to recover. The ‘Fisher House’ will be located on the northwest corner of campus, according to officials. The $9 million project will break ground on the VA’s campus December 2022 with a tentative opening Fall 2023.

