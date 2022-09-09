Read full article on original website
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year, who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
beyondthecreek.com
Nick the Greek Opens at Plaza Escuela in Downtown Walnut Creek
We’ve been waiting since February for Nick the Greek to open at Plaza Escuela in downtown Walnut Creek, and they have now opened. You can see the falafel bowl in the photo below I had a few days ago. Very tasty, I’ll be back for sure.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin Ag land group chooses new executive director
Lily Verdone is the new executive director of a Marin-based nonprofit established in 1980 to preserve agriculture land. Marin Agricultural Land Trust stated before joining its organization, Verdone was senior director of Coastal Quest, an Oakland-based nonprofit building climate resilience for vulnerable coastal communities. She also spent more than a decade with The Nature Conservancy, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, where she led a range of environmental initiatives in California and Texas.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County announces new revisions to draft well permit ordinance
Permit Sonoma today announced revisions to a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that seeks to enact new standards for drilling wells in Sonoma County. Under the most recent changes, the proposed ordinance further defines which wells would be required to undergo a public trust...
news24-680.com
Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure
We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
Santa Rosa officials unveil new $53M homeless shelter
Officials hope the three-story 48,000 square-foot building, which has around 200 beds, will become a model for other similar service centers nationwide.
Marin communities push back on recommendation in affordable housing report
MARIN COUNTY – The cities and towns of Fairfax, San Rafael, Ross, and Larkspur in Marin County will be submitting their responses to a civil grand jury report released in June entitled, "Affordable Housing: Time for Collaboration in Marin." The jury penned a sharp rebuke of the county for rejecting a previous affordable housing report a civil grand jury had submitted five years prior that made basically the same recommendation—a manager or entity should be tasked with expediting and coordinating the county's move toward more housing for low to median income earners. Not only has Marin's affordable housing situation not...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Fewer places to recycle highlight flawed program
California beverage container recycling rate: Units Sold Units Recycled Recycling Rate 2021 27,416,825,090 26,292,957,795 68% 2020 26,292,957,795 18,001,783,575 68% 2019 24,567,820,141 18,467,356,541 75% 2018 24,594,716,919 18,588,304,236 76% 2017 24,427,254,965 18,439,299,226 75% 2016 23,083,353,256 18,415,970,248 80% Source: CalRecycle. California lawmakers on Aug. 31 passed legislation that could breathe life back into...
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles East Bay
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim
… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
napavalleylifemagazine.com
Mavericks Builders – Napa’s Woman-Owned Luxury Home Builder
Numerous magazines, books, and television shows have featured award-winning Mavericks Builders and CEO Robin Nielsen not only for their beautiful luxury homes, but for being a women-owned business. She’s also been noted as a leader who was paramount in the transition of the mainstream building industry toward more sustainable practices. Working alongside the U.S. Green Building Council, Mavericks built the first LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficient Design) Certified Home, the pilot project from which the LEED for Homes standards were created. As a result, the U.S. Green Building Council wrote, “this is one of the most important residential projects in the U.S.” LEED is now the world’s most widely used green building system.
Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive. Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
