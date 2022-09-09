ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

marinmagazine.com

Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year, who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
Napa, CA
Government
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Moraga, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin Ag land group chooses new executive director

Lily Verdone is the new executive director of a Marin-based nonprofit established in 1980 to preserve agriculture land. Marin Agricultural Land Trust stated before joining its organization, Verdone was senior director of Coastal Quest, an Oakland-based nonprofit building climate resilience for vulnerable coastal communities. She also spent more than a decade with The Nature Conservancy, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, where she led a range of environmental initiatives in California and Texas.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County announces new revisions to draft well permit ordinance

Permit Sonoma today announced revisions to a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that seeks to enact new standards for drilling wells in Sonoma County. Under the most recent changes, the proposed ordinance further defines which wells would be required to undergo a public trust...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure

We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin communities push back on recommendation in affordable housing report

MARIN COUNTY – The cities and towns of Fairfax, San Rafael, Ross, and Larkspur in Marin County will be submitting their responses to a civil grand jury report released in June entitled, "Affordable Housing: Time for Collaboration in Marin." The jury penned a sharp rebuke of the county for rejecting a previous affordable housing report a civil grand jury had submitted five years prior that made basically the same recommendation—a manager or entity should be tasked with expediting and coordinating the county's move toward more housing for low to median income earners.  Not only has Marin's affordable housing situation not...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Fewer places to recycle highlight flawed program

California beverage container recycling rate: Units Sold Units Recycled Recycling Rate 2021 27,416,825,090 26,292,957,795 68% 2020 26,292,957,795 18,001,783,575 68% 2019 24,567,820,141 18,467,356,541 75% 2018 24,594,716,919 18,588,304,236 76% 2017 24,427,254,965 18,439,299,226 75% 2016 23,083,353,256 18,415,970,248 80% Source: CalRecycle. California lawmakers on Aug. 31 passed legislation that could breathe life back into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim

… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Mavericks Builders – Napa’s Woman-Owned Luxury Home Builder

Numerous magazines, books, and television shows have featured award-winning Mavericks Builders and CEO Robin Nielsen not only for their beautiful luxury homes, but for being a women-owned business. She’s also been noted as a leader who was paramount in the transition of the mainstream building industry toward more sustainable practices. Working alongside the U.S. Green Building Council, Mavericks built the first LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficient Design) Certified Home, the pilot project from which the LEED for Homes standards were created. As a result, the U.S. Green Building Council wrote, “this is one of the most important residential projects in the U.S.” LEED is now the world’s most widely used green building system.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive. Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
PLEASANT HILL, CA

