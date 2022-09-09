Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
What a convoluted program….. they’ll notify you, you have to apply and it might just be a credit instead of a rebate….. but Murphy gives our tax dollars out to illegals by the shovelful!
Reply(1)
10
TomG
3d ago
Someday, maybe not in our lifetimes, property taxes in this state will finally gall to a reasonable level, but I do not see that happening since inflation is a never ending process.
Reply
4
What say you....
3d ago
Why do ppl have to APPLY???? WHAT'S THE DEAL it should be automatically sent out!
Reply
8
Related
Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief
Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax ReliefMorristown Minute. Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Homeowners and Renters May Now Start Applying For the Property Tax Rebate
Instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out today to eligible residents. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible property tax relief to both homeowners and renters, a historic step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state,” Governor Murphy aid in a statement.
NJ, at last, offers guidance for managing marijuana in workplaces
TRENTON – State marijuana regulators have finally released guidance, though not yet formal regulations, for how businesses can try to ensure their workers aren’t high while on the job. Cannabis sales at state-regulated dispensaries became legal in April, but the rules for managing workplace impacts from that change...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12K N.J. policyholders dropped their federal flood insurance. Rising rates are the reason, senator says.
More than 12,000 New Jersey policyholders have dropped their flood insurance after a new federal program raised their premiums, federal statistics show. The number of policyholders in the state with federal flood insurance declined 6% to 193,173 in June 2022 from 210,173 in September 2021, the month before the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Risk Rating 2.0 took effect, a drop one legislator said may be attributed to rising rates.
NJ wants to hear from you — how to spend $641M in opioid settlements
You can be a part of directing how New Jersey uses hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. State officials are asking for input from members of the public, advocates, treatment providers, and others, on the best way to use the funds in order to limit further addiction and overdose deaths.
State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to delay the prior authorization requirement on state retirees’ new Medicare Advantage health insurance plan by four months. The announcement, made before a crowd of state retirees and pensioners, drew laughs and jeers from the crowd gathered at Goldey Beacom College in Pike Creek Valley. “How about delay it by 40 years,” one ... Read More
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will NJ workers be ordered back to the office this fall?
As we head into the fall season, will your boss insist you come back to the office instead of working from home?. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, this will depend on what kind of job you have and what sector you work in.
JOBS・
Why is Gov. Murphy still blocking NJ charter schools?
New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJBPU requires energy and water benchmarking for large commercial buildings
TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has issued an order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building of more than 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018.
Calling local candidates in NJ: The cavalry is here (Opinion)
As I've discussed often on the air, the solution that will turn our state around, end corruption, balance the budget and create a climate of liberty and prosperity is at the local level. School boards play a particularly important role in this effort. In 2021, hundreds of new candidates from...
NJ approves gas rate hikes that will raise prices for customers by up to $375 each year
Millions of New Jersey residents will be facing higher energy bills starting this fall after New Jersey approved massive rate hikes for natural gas.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax reduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31
Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants.Morristown Minute. Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants. - *Not sponsored or affiliate content, Morristown Minute is not affiliated with, and does not benefit from participation in, these programs.
NJ natural gas rate hikes will turn us all into our parents (Opinion)
It’s going to be staggering and many who don’t pay attention to news will be blindsided. It’s going to cost millions of New Jersey residents a lot more to heat their homes, cook a meal and get hot water in October. Four natural gas providers were granted...
thesunpapers.com
Mantua school district job opening
The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Is life in NJ so bad you just have to get high at work? (Opinion)
It took forever to do but we finally have adult-use recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey. The tax money garnered hasn't exactly been the windfall some thought, but there are more dispensaries opening all the time and proponents say the future is bright. But that road to legalization still has some potholes to be repaired.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 11