Income Tax

Guest
4d ago

What a convoluted program….. they’ll notify you, you have to apply and it might just be a credit instead of a rebate….. but Murphy gives our tax dollars out to illegals by the shovelful!

TomG
3d ago

Someday, maybe not in our lifetimes, property taxes in this state will finally gall to a reasonable level, but I do not see that happening since inflation is a never ending process.

What say you....
3d ago

Why do ppl have to APPLY???? WHAT'S THE DEAL it should be automatically sent out!

wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
INCOME TAX
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Homeowners and Renters May Now Start Applying For the Property Tax Rebate

Instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out today to eligible residents. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible property tax relief to both homeowners and renters, a historic step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state,” Governor Murphy aid in a statement.
INCOME TAX
