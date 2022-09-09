ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred

Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
Rich Hill helps Red Sox blank Orioles

Rich Hill's five scoreless innings allowed an early run to stand up in a 1-0 win for the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. Xander Bogaerts drove in Tommy Pham with Boston's only run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The top four hitters...
