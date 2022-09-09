Utah Flag Task Force announces 20 finalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY – This past Thursday the Utah State Flag Task Force , headed by Governor Spencer Cox, revealed 20 final designs to replace Utah’s current flag. The task force received over 5,700 submissions since it announced the flag would be redesigned over a year ago.

“What we have here, in the 20, in many cases, is a combination of ideas,” said Jill Love, the executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and a member of the task force. “We tried to get the public in on these (20 designs) — the best of the best that represent the significant symbols that we heard were important to Utah. And that includes colors, too.”

All of the designs have been published online, along with descriptions of each color and design in the flag. The designs are also open for public review and comment on the Task Force’s website.

Themes, symbols, and colors that surfaced throughout earlier public comment sessions are visible in each of the designs. Along with symbols like a beehive, mountains, snow, the Great Salt Lake, and the renowned Delicate Arch at Arches National Park, themes like mountains, nature, industry, the outdoors, and beehives made it into top designs.

The Flag Task Force was determined to include one of these symbols or themes in the final design, and nine finalists include a beehive, eight contain a form of mountain scenery, and two include the Delicate Arch.

To provide feedback to the Flag Task Force, take their survey by following this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoreThanAFlagAll22 .

TownLift want’s to know what its readers think in the survey below:

Loading…

