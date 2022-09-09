What's coming to Disneyland, Disney World: New announcements from Disney's D23 Expo

A model shows how Splash Mountain will be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure when it opens in 2024. Paul Morse, Paul Morse Photography via The Walt Disney Company

It's a big weekend for Disney fans.

The D23 Expo is underway in Anaheim, California. That's where Disney announces major plans across its brands. The biggest parks news is expected on Sunday, but some nuggets have already been revealed, like what Tiana's Bayou Adventure will look like when it replaces Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

A detailed model unveiled at the expo shows how "The Princess and the Frog" theming will fit into Splash Mountain's familiar landscape. In this iteration, the iconic mountain will be an aging salt mine that's been transformed for Tiana's Foods, an employee-owned cooperative that supports neighboring communities, according to Disney. The attraction doesn't open until 2024, but Disney just revealed a new Tiana-inspired shop will debut in Disneyland in a few weeks.

An artist's rendering shows Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, which will open in Disneyland's New Orleans Square on Sept. 20. The Walt Disney Company

Which Florida theme park is better for Halloween? Depends on what kind of fan you are

Is one day enough at Disneyland?: No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it

"Tiana is collaborating with her talented dressmaker mother, Eudora, to open this fantastic little shop, with accessories to create and serve masterful Orleans-style cuisine and more," Disney Parks Editorial Content Director Thomas Smith shared on the Disney Parks Blog on Friday. Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is set to open in New Orleans Square on Sept. 20.

A model of Mickey's Toontown shows what guests can expect when the land reopens at Disneyland in 2023. Paul Morse, Paul Morse Photography via The Walt Disney Company

Another model on display at D23 shows plans for Mickey's Toontown, which has been closed at Disneyland since March.

When it reopens in 2023, it will be home to a new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway , which Disney World guests will recognize from Disney's Hollywood Studios, and interactive areas like Goofy's House and How-to-Play Yard.

"Goofy’s neck of the woods is dedicated to all things play, where the soft, spongey ground is the perfect place for youngsters to enjoy a fun, enclosed area," reads D23 signage. "Children of all ages can look forward to exploring an all-new, elevated clubhouse, and creating quirky noises in a new sound garden. Inside his house, Goofy has set up a candy-making contraption that only he could imagine."

An artist's rendering shows the inside of Goofy’s House at Disneyland's Mickey’s Toontown, which reopens next year. The Walt Disney Company

Disney unveiled this new statue of Walt Disney at D23. Paul Morse, Paul Morse Photography via The Walt Disney Company

During the Legends Ceremony on Friday, CEO Bob Chapek announced that Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus will get a third attraction – "a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes."

Expo attendees can also get a first look at two new things heading to Disney World: a new statue of Walt Disney entitled "Walt the Dreamer," which will be showcased in EPCOT, and a model of Te Fiti from EPCOT's coming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana experience.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share more parks announcements in a live-streamed D23 presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Party of one: Is it worth it going to Disney World solo?

Disney on dime: How to save without sacrificing the magic

Te Fiti will feature prominently in the coming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana experience at EPCOT. Paul Morse, Paul Morse Photography via The Walt Disney Company

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's coming to Disneyland, Disney World: New announcements from Disney's D23 Expo