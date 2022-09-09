ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Summer snow falls in some U.S. mountain areas weeks before fall begins

By Brian Lada, AccuWeather
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOIw1_0hoxxbxF00
Photo courtesy of Nation Park Service

School is in back in session, a new season of the NFL has just kicked off and pumpkin spice lattes are being served up across the country, all signs that fall is almost here. But on Friday morning, some corners of the contiguous United States received its first taste of winter.

Snow fell across parts of Wyoming late Thursday night and early Friday morning -- the first snow of the season in Wyoming , according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Wyoming.

And it was just more than a few flurries.

The road at Powder River Pass in northern Wyoming was almost completely covered by accumulating snow. The pass is located in the Bighorn Mountains, in the north-central part of the state, and climbs up to an elevation of 9,666 feet.

Snowfall across the area was still visible on AccuWeather radar well into mid-morning on Friday, but it was mixing with rain in some spots.

Snowflakes were also reported at a weather station in South Pass, Wyo., located in west-central Wyoming at an elevation of 8,491 feet. At one point, the visibility dipped below half a mile.

Temperatures in the snowy areas dipped down into the lower 40s F early Friday morning with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 30s F. In Atlantic City, Wyo., located near Powder River Pass, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature was 34 F , while the more famous beach town of Atlantic City, N.J., was more summerlike with an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature of 79 F.

The wintry preview was not just limited to Wyoming.

Visitors who woke up early to drive up the top of the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park didn't see any sunshine. Instead, they were greeted by a foggy, snowy morning.

Some of the vehicles that had been parked at the Logan Pass Visitor Center at 6,646 feet ended up covered in snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8N6F_0hoxxbxF00
Visitors in Glacier National Park found themselves in a winter wonderland on Friday morning at Logan Pass. Photo courtesy of National Park Service

Accumulating snow is not completely unheard of in the northern Rockies in September and serves as a reminder that cold and snowy winter weather is right around the corner.

AccuWeather long-range forecasters are predicting that some widespread snow is possible ahead of the start of meteorological winter , which starts on Dec. 1. AccuWeather's official U.S. winter forecast is set to be released on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 8

Related
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
City
Atlantic City, WY
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Snow#Snow Falls#Mountain#Snowflakes
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight

An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
KETCHUM, ID
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
446K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy