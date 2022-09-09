ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Former Covington Public Works employee indicted on fraud, identity theft charges

By Kenton Hornbeck | LINKnky
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fozAy_0hoxxXND00

A former administrative manager for the Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Allison Donaldson, 49, was employed as an administrative manager for the Public Works Department from 2005 until 2022. She resigned after an internal investigation revealed she allegedly made “irregular” credit card purchases. The indictment alleges that Donaldson had access to credit card information for the department as an administrative manager.

City Manager Ken Smith initiated the investigation. When the investigation yielded what officials viewed as conclusive evidence, Donaldson was confronted and promptly resigned.

The indictment further alleges that Donaldson had knowingly defrauded the City of Covington from February 2020 continuing until February 2022 by using employee credit cards where she made $150,000 of purchases for herself and her home.

The indictment includes a list of purchases Donaldson made, including repairs for a Mercedes Benz, Crate & Barrel furniture, and designer counter tools.

After her March resignation, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer described her actions as “appalling.”

“I value public trust as a sacred responsibility of all of us,” Meyer said at the March 8 Board of Commissioners meeting. “This situation is a major setback. The public is less likely to believe us when employees steal taxpayer dollars, no matter how small.”

The indictment was jointly announced by Carlton S. Shier IV, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky and Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Attorney General; and Spike Jones, chief of the Kenton County Police Department.

The investigation preceding the indictments was conducted by the FBI, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Kenton County Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Winslow.

Donaldson is scheduled to appear in court on September 29 at 2 p.m. She faces up to 20 years on each count of wire fraud; up to two years, to run consecutively, on each count of aggravated identity theft; and faces judgments for restitution and forfeiture of the property attained through the fraud.

The indictment comes nine years after the City of Covington saw its former finance director, Bob Due, charged and later convicted after stealing approximately $800,000 from the city coffers over a number of years. He later served four years in prison after receiving a ten-year sentence.

LINKnky is a media partner of WCPO.com.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 2

Related
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Announces Indictment of former Administrative Manager for Covington Public Works Department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 9, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Spike Jones, Kenton County Police Department, jointly announced that, through their collaboration, a federal grand jury indicted Allison Donaldson, the former administrative manager for the City of Covington Public Works Department.
COVINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Former Covington city official facing multiple charges

A former administrative manager for the City of Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the indictment was returned against...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Covington, KY
Covington, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Wire Fraud#Fbi#Indictments#Covington Public Works#Mercedes Benz
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy