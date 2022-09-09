Three Green Bay officers return to duty after being cleared in July shooting

Three Green Bay Police officers are back on duty after being legally cleared in a shooting that injured one man.

Police announced Friday the three Green Bay Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave after firing their guns during the attempted arrest of a suspect involved in a reported physical disturbance on July 20. The incident happened on Chapel View Road in Green Bay.

The police department said the Brown County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined there is no evidence to suggest the officers did anything criminal during the incident.

Witness video connected to Green Bay shooting incident

"The District Attorney’s Office cites that the officers’ use of force in this instance was justified and that the officers were acting in good faith as they had believed it was their duty to stop the threat posed to them as well as area residents," the police department stated in a news release.

The suspect, 31-year-old Russell Lonas of Green Bay, received a non-life-threatening injury during the incident. He faces multiple charges in Brown County Circuit Court, including weapons charges and fleeing an officer.

The three officers involved were identified Friday as Officer Cameron Boersma, Officer Shawna Coron and Officer Christopher Vaubel; all officers are four-year veterans of the Green Bay Police Department.

The officers placed on administrative leave returned to duty on September 6. A Critical Incident Review Board will review this incident, per department policy, police said. The incident will be reviewed for compliance with the police department's policies and procedures.

The department said it won't release any further information due to the pending criminal case against the suspect.