Rodanthe, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk continues today at all area beaches

​Long period swell keeps ocean unsafe for swimming. HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Long period swells continue to bring powerful rip currents and large breaking waves to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Rodanthe, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Southern Shores plans to add crosswalk at Tenth Avenue

Southern Shores Town Council members discussed possible crosswalk locations along NC-12, ultimately deciding on Tenth Avenue, due to heavy foot traffic near the Hillcrest Drive neighborhood. North Carolina Department of Transportation will put down the thermoplastic pavement markings and the crosswalk signals, but the town will be responsible for adding...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”

On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University

Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
MANTEO, NC

