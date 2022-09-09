Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO