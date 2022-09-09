ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Are you okay?' | Being aware with Suicide Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sunday was the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. On the second day of Suicide Prevention Week, UofL Health shared the alarming statistic that suicide is among the top nine leading causes of death for those aged 10 to 64.
LOUISVILLE, KY
