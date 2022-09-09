Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Give for Good Louisville: Local nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — This Thursday, you have the chance to make a big impact on dozens of local organizations looking to change our community. "Give for Good Louisville," is dubbed the city's most generous 24 hours of giving. Among the numerous organizations looking for your support, one you...
Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Louisville Bats 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients, survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats' 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients and survivors. Bats pitcher Randy Wynne stopped by Brown Cancer Center Friday morning to meet some patients. The Bats will wear special jerseys to recognize cancer patients. The first pitch is at 7 p.m., with gates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It really hit our community': Kentuckiana runners honor Memphis teacher killed, preach safety measures for women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
'It's good to see these kids smile': JCPS parent happy about first 'mask-optional' day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-23 school year where masks were optional in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS' mask-optional policy is based on the CDC's COVID-19 community spread. As of Thursday, Jefferson County is in the yellow, or at a medium risk. Lexa Harley,...
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
It's almost Louisville's most generous day of the year, here's how you can chip in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is gearing up for the region's most generous day of giving. On Sept. 15, the annual "Give for Good Louisville" charity event will return for 24 hours of hope and generosity. According to the Community Foundation of Louisville, the event's host organization, "Give for Good"...
Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville. Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization. Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health equity panel focuses on women of color, their healthcare experiences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Office for Women hosted a health equity panel Friday to discuss abortion and women of colors' experiences with the healthcare field. Doctors from the Department of Health, the ACLU and women from Black Birth Justice were on the panel. They designed the panel...
'There's a stigma, creating issues': Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When coming back from service, many veterans struggle with their mental health. During Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September, experts are doing what they can to break the stigma. “For such a long time it was stigmatized,” Kelly Marcum, suicide prevention coordinator for the Louisville...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
'You are a public servant': LMPD celebrates graduation of 20 recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have welcomed new recruits to the force. Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the graduating recruiting class that police officers will be in the public eye. “You’re public facing. You are a public servant. You’re going to be scrutinized,” she said....
Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
'Are you okay?' | Being aware with Suicide Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sunday was the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. On the second day of Suicide Prevention Week, UofL Health shared the alarming statistic that suicide is among the top nine leading causes of death for those aged 10 to 64.
Water valve replacement to affect service to some Indiana American Water customers in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Clarksville, Indiana residents will be without water for a portion of the day on Monday. Officials with Indiana-American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive. The company said the work...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0