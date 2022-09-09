Read full article on original website
Great Zoose
5d ago
What idiot wrote this article? Safari Joes isn’t an indoor water park. These articles just keep getting more dumb.
Reply(1)
8
nicoleeyoungerr
5d ago
Ken Cameron, I’m unsure if you have ever been to safari joes. Based on this article I’m going to say you have not…. How much did they pay you to write this?
Reply
4
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Downtown Tulsa prepares for new music festival in October
TULSA, Okla. — A new music festival is coming to Tulsa. The Fur Shop has partnered with Carter Combs of Project Records to create Fur Fest. The event is scheduled on Oct. 8 at the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa. Event organizers hope to provide a fun, friendly environment to enjoy live music in Tulsa.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Today, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
Watch: ORU Opening New Welcome Center On Campus
A new addition to ORU's campus is greeting guests. Wednesday afternoon, the university opened its Welcome Center at the front of campus. Leaders say it’s an important part of the school’s plans for the future. It’s the first place potential students and visitors will walk into on campus and university leaders say they wanted the building to make an impact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy treatment
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired by her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. Karin Carpenter is an acupuncturist in Tulsa, and believes she is the only Oklahoman in the state practicing zone therapy. Karin was recovering...
sapulpatimes.com
“Sapulpa is Booming” City sees flurry of new business in a week, upcoming events promise more crowds, revenue
The heydays of oil, trains, brick and glass that gave Sapulpa its roaring start might be long gone, but it’s not hard to imagine the energy and excitement that must have been present in the community during those days, especially when you look at what’s happening in Sapulpa today.
cherokeephoenix.org
Eager dancers unite for in-person powwow
TAHLEQUAH – For the first time since 2019, Native dancers were welcomed to an in-person powwow during the annual Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah over Labor Day weekend. “It was a long wait,” said Southern buckskin dancer Claudia Little Axe, a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation from Miami, Oklahoma....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa SPCA and ‘Reservation Dogs’ crew provide free animal care
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Last week Tulsa SPCA partnered with ‘Reservation Dogs’ crew members to provide free animal care in Okmulgee, where much of the first two seasons of the show were filmed. They provided spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications and grooming such as baths,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Person hit by truck in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a truck on East 81st Street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the victim had just gotten off the bus at a stop near 81st and South Lewis Avenue on Monday morning. They went to cross the street when they were hit by a black Ford F150.
KTUL
A New Leaf hosting Owasso's new Oklahoma People First chapter meeting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf along with The Arc of Oklahoma and the support of Oklahoma People First is hosting the first meeting Monday of Owasso's new chapter of Oklahoma People First. Each chapter of People First is made up of people with developmental disabilities or their...
news9.com
34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel
A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Date Ideas In Tulsa Oklahoma
Sometimes, relationships need to be refreshed. A special date is often all it takes to renew feelings for one another. Here are date ideas in Tulsa, OK. If you wish to spice things up with your significant other, you might want to take them out for a special afternoon or evening.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Burglar knocks first, then goes through window of Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is hoping someone will recognize a home burglar caught on camera. TPD says Aug. 2nd the man approached a home near 21st and Memorial, in the middle of the day. Video shows him first knock on the front door, nothing wrong...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa area first responders climb 110 floors to honor lives lost on 9/11
TULSA, Okla. — Every year first responders from the Tulsa area climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear to honor those who died in the World Trade Center Attacks. Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay said it’s a sobering event. “It’s a sobering event that just reminds...
KTUL
Sewer rehabilitation and replacement project begins in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sewer rehabilitation and replacement project starts Monday at East 41st Street and South 72nd East Avenue between Memorial and Sheridan. The project should take about three weeks to complete. While crews are working, traffic on 41st Street will be limited to one lane in...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family speaks on loss, healing after a woman was killed while crossing a Tulsa street
TULSA, Okla. — Family members are speaking out after a woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in south Tulsa earlier this week. FOX23 reported Monday morning after police said that woman, who family identified as 49-year-old Sheryl Douglas, had been hit by a pickup truck after getting off a bus near 81st and Lewis Avenue.
Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?
One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bartlesville's economic boost from 'KOFM' making impact statewide
The city of Bartlesville saw a $35 million economic boost from the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon. Maria Gus of Visit Bartlesville said she believes the city's economic impact from the filming has had an affect on the rest of the state. While crews were working in Osage...
Comments / 7