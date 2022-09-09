ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Calallen High School's lockdown has been lifted

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
UPDATE: 9/09/22 @ 3:03PM:

According to a Facebook post from the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable , Constable Oscar Mendoza and deputies assisted in response to the student with a gun at Calallen High School.

The student with the gun was taken into custody and two other students were detained for questioning and were later released.

" We are thankful that everything turned out ok and that no one was injured. No shots were fired and no students were injured," reads the post.

Calallen ISD tweeted to inform the parents and guardians of the students that the lockdown has been lifted.

UPDATE: 9/09/22 @ 2:05PM:

According to a Facebook post on the CCPD page, at 12:59 p.m. an off-duty officer working at 4000 Wildcat lane was informed of a student with a handgun.

The post stated that the officer and administration team went to the classroom where the officer located the weapon and secured it.

The student was escorted out and before the officer could detain the student, he fled on foot.

He was quickly apprehended and placed into custody.

Calallen High School continues to be on lockdown and there are no other suspects, the post said.

ORIGINAL:
The district has confirmed that Calallen High school has been placed on lockdown.

There is no further information at the moment.

This is a developing story please check back with KRIS 6 News for more information.

