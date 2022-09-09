ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

1 killed, 3 injured in T-bone crash in Linn County

NEAR BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A T-bone crash in Linn County over the weekend killed one person and left three others injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Linn County Route F, nearly three miles east of Brookfield. State troopers say a...
LINN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Persevering through adversity: A Heartland educator's story

Kirksville, MO — Millions of Americans have visual impairments, but that doesn't mean they can't pursue their dreams. We sat down with a Heartland resident to hear about how he pushed through adversity to achieve his goals. Tim Grunewald is an educator and activist and has a visual impairment....
KIRKSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Kirksville, MO
Sports
City
Macon, MO
Macon, MO
Sports
ktvo.com

Viva Ottumwa kicks off International Festival celebration

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Viva Ottumwa's International Festival made its annual return to the City of Bridges, Sunday. This year’s festival took place in the Quincy Place Mall. Chair of Viva Ottumwa Shiloh Seim said the festival is celebrating its 7th year. “We are really fortunate, the community has...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple drug related charges following a search warrant Monday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Ottumwa police officers, Wapello County sheriff’s deputies, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement officers and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the search at a residence in the 300 block of South Ward Street in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools

NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
NOVINGER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy