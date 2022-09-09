Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
1 killed, 3 injured in T-bone crash in Linn County
NEAR BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A T-bone crash in Linn County over the weekend killed one person and left three others injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Linn County Route F, nearly three miles east of Brookfield. State troopers say a...
ktvo.com
Persevering through adversity: A Heartland educator's story
Kirksville, MO — Millions of Americans have visual impairments, but that doesn't mean they can't pursue their dreams. We sat down with a Heartland resident to hear about how he pushed through adversity to achieve his goals. Tim Grunewald is an educator and activist and has a visual impairment....
ktvo.com
Missouri residents concerned about the future of rural hospitals
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As the November elections get even closer, one key issue that has many Missourians concerned is the support for rural hospitals. Since 2010. 139 rural hospitals have had to close their doors in the United States, 10 of which have been in Missouri. This is can...
ktvo.com
Prairie Song Academy officials explain how students thrive in its environment
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Many Heartland schools have been in school for a few weeks now. Some have been using a four-day schedule for the first time this year. But, there are other schools in the area that teach students through a non-traditional route. One school that does so is...
ktvo.com
Viva Ottumwa kicks off International Festival celebration
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Viva Ottumwa's International Festival made its annual return to the City of Bridges, Sunday. This year’s festival took place in the Quincy Place Mall. Chair of Viva Ottumwa Shiloh Seim said the festival is celebrating its 7th year. “We are really fortunate, the community has...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple drug related charges following a search warrant Monday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Ottumwa police officers, Wapello County sheriff’s deputies, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement officers and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the search at a residence in the 300 block of South Ward Street in Ottumwa.
ktvo.com
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
