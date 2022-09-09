Read full article on original website
Stanley County School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings policy during meeting this evening
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Sept. 14, 2022). Amend Policy BDDH Regarding Public Participation at Board Meetings. The Stanley County School Board meeting is held in the Board Room at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Stanley County School District #57-1 Board of Education — Regular...
33rd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held November 5, 2022
The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce that the 33rd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event. Each year, the Casey...
Pierre City Commission approves Hyde Stadium use agreement for Zap Baseball
Collegiate-level baseball play will continue at Hyde Stadium in 2023. The Pierre City Commission has approved a facility use agreement with Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. The group will take the place of the Pierre Trappers and the Expedition League which previously had an agreement with the City to use Hyde Stadium.
Washington Rallies, Hands Governor Volleyball First Loss
PIERRE – For the second straight year, an unbeaten start for Pierre Governor Volleyball was stopped by Sioux Falls Washington. Joslyn Richardson scored 21 kills Tuesday as Washington defeated Pierre at the Riggs High Gym, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. Pierre is now 8-1 and had won 21 straight sets...
No water rate increase in January for Pierre municipal utility customers
The cost of water for Pierre utility customers won’t be going up at the beginning of the year after all. City Finance Officer Twila Hight says an 8% rate increase was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, as the final rate hike connected to building the town’s new drinking water treatment facility. But, she says, the cost of the project is less than had been expected.
SD Wheat Growers holding district meetings this week; Start tonight at Gettysburg
The newly renamed South Dakota Wheat Growers Association is holding District meetings this week (Sept. 12-14, 2022). Executive Director Caren Assman says they’ll be at Gettysburg, Mitchell and Winner. She says they’ll also watch a short video. Assman says new members and renewing members will get their names...
Section of Missouri Avenue in Pierre to temporarily close starting Monday
Missouri Avenue in Pierre between Fort Street and Pierre Street will close Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) for water main replacement. The block of Missouri will remain closed until the underground utility work is complete and the street is paved. The project is expected to be finished by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose
The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came from the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
Stalley Named SDGA Senior Female Golfer of the Year
PIERRE – Pierre attorney and lobbyist Jennifer Stalley has been named as the 2022 South Dakota Golf Association Senior Female Golfer of the Year. Jennifer won the SDGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, was fourth in the SDGA Two-Woman Championship Division and fourth in the SDGA Senior Husband/Wife Championship with her husband, Bob.
FY2022 financial report among items on agenda for Pierre School Board this evening
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Sept. 12, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. comments from the Superintendent and board members. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022
O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
Noem recovering after back surgery last week
After several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem is back home in Pierre recovering after a successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon says Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. He says she is well on her...
Fog seal operation starts today in Pierre
The Pierre Street Department plans to begin its fog seal operation today (Sept. 12, 2022) on over 100 blocks of city roadways. Motorists should expect minor short-term parking and traffic restrictions in the impacted areas during the operation. The streets will be signed until the restrictions lift. During the treatment process, a liquid is sprayed on the street. Once that liquid has dried, the street is open for business.
Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022
Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
