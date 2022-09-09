ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Pierre City Commission approves Hyde Stadium use agreement for Zap Baseball

Collegiate-level baseball play will continue at Hyde Stadium in 2023. The Pierre City Commission has approved a facility use agreement with Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. The group will take the place of the Pierre Trappers and the Expedition League which previously had an agreement with the City to use Hyde Stadium.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Washington Rallies, Hands Governor Volleyball First Loss

PIERRE – For the second straight year, an unbeaten start for Pierre Governor Volleyball was stopped by Sioux Falls Washington. Joslyn Richardson scored 21 kills Tuesday as Washington defeated Pierre at the Riggs High Gym, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. Pierre is now 8-1 and had won 21 straight sets...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

No water rate increase in January for Pierre municipal utility customers

The cost of water for Pierre utility customers won’t be going up at the beginning of the year after all. City Finance Officer Twila Hight says an 8% rate increase was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, as the final rate hike connected to building the town’s new drinking water treatment facility. But, she says, the cost of the project is less than had been expected.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Section of Missouri Avenue in Pierre to temporarily close starting Monday

Missouri Avenue in Pierre between Fort Street and Pierre Street will close Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) for water main replacement. The block of Missouri will remain closed until the underground utility work is complete and the street is paved. The project is expected to be finished by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose

The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came from the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stalley Named SDGA Senior Female Golfer of the Year

PIERRE – Pierre attorney and lobbyist Jennifer Stalley has been named as the 2022 South Dakota Golf Association Senior Female Golfer of the Year. Jennifer won the SDGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, was fourth in the SDGA Two-Woman Championship Division and fourth in the SDGA Senior Husband/Wife Championship with her husband, Bob.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

FY2022 financial report among items on agenda for Pierre School Board this evening

The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Sept. 12, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. comments from the Superintendent and board members. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022

O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Noem recovering after back surgery last week

After several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem is back home in Pierre recovering after a successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon says Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. He says she is well on her...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Fog seal operation starts today in Pierre

The Pierre Street Department plans to begin its fog seal operation today (Sept. 12, 2022) on over 100 blocks of city roadways. Motorists should expect minor short-term parking and traffic restrictions in the impacted areas during the operation. The streets will be signed until the restrictions lift. During the treatment process, a liquid is sprayed on the street. Once that liquid has dried, the street is open for business.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022

Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
RAPID CITY, SD

