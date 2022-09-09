The cost of water for Pierre utility customers won’t be going up at the beginning of the year after all. City Finance Officer Twila Hight says an 8% rate increase was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, as the final rate hike connected to building the town’s new drinking water treatment facility. But, she says, the cost of the project is less than had been expected.

PIERRE, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO