This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
A Home Away from Home?
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week Begins September 17
North Shore Bank will again partner with local restaurants for Southside Dining Week, Sept. 17-24. The event celebrates international cuisine in Milwaukee’s southside neighborhoods of Silver City, Burnham Park, Walker’s Point, Layton Park, Cesar Chavez, Historic Mitchell Street and Harbor View. North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week will...
Mark Concannon, President/Executive Video Producer, Concannon Communications
In 20 years of anchoring Fox 6 Wakeup News, it was a joy and a privilege to host many segments promoting local authors, musicians and theater groups. Team members from the then fledgling Milwaukee Film Festival made regular appearances. And one of the highlights of my career was interviewing a young comedian from Waukesha. It was his first TV interview. His name was Frank Caliendo and his work on network television and in comedy clubs across the country now delights millions of Americans.
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA
Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
Small Town Emotional Immensity
The Sunset Playhouse welcomes the first month of autumn with a simple musical about starting over in a small town. Based on the 1996 indie film of the same name, The Spitfire Grill is a humble little musical set in small, fictional town of Gilead, Wisconsin. Eliza Lambert conjures a slow, steady emotional strength to the stage in the role of Percy Talbot, a woman who has just been released from prison who is looking to begin the next chapter of her life.
Awkward Nerd Book Fair Taps into Nostalgia for Inaugural Event
The first Awkward Nerd Book Fair is happening Sept. 18 at The Cooperage, but inspiration for the event dates back to childhood excitement over the classic school book fair. Walking into those pop-up stores filled with books, posters, and stationary was a favorite school day for many kids, especially the nerdy ones.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,317 New Cases, No Deaths
0 new deaths recorded, 3 total added to state system. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,317 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,097 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,412 new cases, and a...
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
Israeli Pianist Einav Yarden at UWM’s Jan Serr Studio
Internationally acclaimed Israeli pianist Einav Yarden will give her premier Milwaukee performance 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at UW-Milwaukee’s Recital Hall (Music Building Room 175, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.). She will come here directly from a solo recital in Bennett Gordon Hall as part of the Ravinia Festival. Jonathan Winkle, a professor at UWM, wanted to bring Yarden to campus after hearing her phenomenal artistry while they were both working at Performance Santa Fe.
See William Kentridge “for Yourself” at Warehouse Art Museum
For years, I’ve introduced art history courses by broaching the idea of a “canon” of art. In the last few years what seemed like a fairly solid concept has begun to melt—once orthodox examples like “The Great Gatsby,” “Casablanca” and “Elvis”—pick your icon or text—have started to lack former relevance, and certainly any resonance with a new generation. Whether it’s my students, cultural geography, history, technology, or me personally is four-dimensional math better left to mushrooms and campfires, but it’s still worth noting as it relates to our relationship to artists who are in the process of traversing generations, and probably, paradigms.
An ‘Unforgettable’ Performance at Stackner Cabaret
It’s been 57 years since Nathaniel Adams Coles, better known as Nat King Cole, passed, leaving us with a rich legacy of music for the American Songbook. Cole changed the course of jazz in the 20th century, and music in general. He was an international superstar, created the model for small jazz ensembles and most importantly, was a singer-songwriter-musician who broke racial barriers on many levels given his African-American heritage.
