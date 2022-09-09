Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Morgan man sentenced for felony check forgery
A Morgan man, Sage Hisday, age 47, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for making alterations on a check he tried to cash in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Redwood Falls Police Department was contacted by a man who got a call from a local bank, saying one of his checks, for $750, had been altered by someone trying to cash it three days earlier. The bank seized the check and did not process it.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash
A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
kicdam.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Southwest Minnesota Deputy
Jackson, MN (KICD)–A South Central Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News deputies were called to the Emergency Room at Jackson Medical Center early Saturday morning to assist with an unruly patient. After speaking the man , the 37-year-old Lake Crystal man is accused of punching one of the deputies in the face which led to him being charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. Court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina. A hearing takes place November 3rd to certify Medina to be tried as an adult on Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.
willmarradio.com
Willmar school bus rear-ended near Kandiyohi...no one hurt
(Kandiyohi MN-) No one was hurt when a vehicle collided with a Willmar School District bus this morning. It happened on Highway 12 east of Kandiyohi around 7:20 a.m. Early reports are that a vehicle rear-ended the Palmer Bus Company bus. The students were transferred to another bus and taken on to school and their parents were notified. Traffic on Highway 12 was restricted for about an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and the affected vehicles were removed.
myklgr.com
New Ulm and Marshall among cities receiving MnDOT grants to develop transportation plans
New Ulm and Marshall are among thirteen Minnesota cities and counties that will receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to create active transportation plans. These Active Transportation Program Planning Assistance awards connect communities with consultant teams to identify ways to improve infrastructure and encourage the use of active...
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
myklgr.com
Highway 19 near Winthrop detours starts Monday
Highway 19 east of Winthrop closes Monday as a bridge replacement project gets underway. Travelers will be detoured to Highway 15 and Sibley county roads 10 and 4 for the duration of construction. Originally planned to start in August, the project was delayed to accommodate a utility relocation. The project...
myklgr.com
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
myklgr.com
Twyla Mitchell
Twyla Mitchell, age 64, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Twyla Jean Mitchell was born...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Southern Minnesota News
Willmar teen charged with robbing Willmar restaurant
An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after Willmar Police responded to a report of a robbery at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to the Willmar Police Department, law enforcement was informed of a possible robbery at a Willmar restaurant on the 1700 block of First Street South. A felony amount of cash had been taken, and officers took the suspect into custody without incident Monday morning at about 10:45 a.m. after performing a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and several vehicles. The suspect is currently being held at the Kandiyohi County jail on possible charges of aggravated robbery and theft.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
myklgr.com
Renville County Public Health COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Update
People age 12 and older are now recommended to get an updated bivalent booster dose at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. This means the bivalent booster may be given after a person’s primary series or after their last booster shot. Everyone who is eligible is recommended to receive one dose of this updated vaccine. Even if you have had COVID-19 already, you should still get vaccinated. (*The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people age 12 and older. The updated Moderna booster is authorized for people age 18 and older.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
myklgr.com
Frances K. Berg
Frances K. Berg age 79, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 8, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at...
myklgr.com
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson, age 77 of Westbook, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Westbrook Community Center. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Comments / 0