Queen Elizabeth II's love of the Welsh corgi goes back 86 years

DENVER — While the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there's also so much of her life and passions to honor — specifically, her love of one very specific dog breed.

Since 10 years old, Her Majesty was in love with the often plump, golden Welsh corgi. That set up a lifetime of breeding more than 30 of them during her reign.

At 18 years old, she received a corgi named Susan, and Susan would become the ancestral spring for the long lineage of corgis that Queen Elizabeth II would breed.

