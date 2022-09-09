ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's love of the Welsh corgi goes back 86 years

By Danny New
 4 days ago
DENVER — While the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there's also so much of her life and passions to honor — specifically, her love of one very specific dog breed.

Since 10 years old, Her Majesty was in love with the often plump, golden Welsh corgi. That set up a lifetime of breeding more than 30 of them during her reign.

At 18 years old, she received a corgi named Susan, and Susan would become the ancestral spring for the long lineage of corgis that Queen Elizabeth II would breed.

In the above story, you can see more pictures of the queen with her beloved corgis throughout her life, as well as a massive family tree for the corgis that descend from Susan.

