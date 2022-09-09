Read full article on original website
Overnight Road Closures Coming To Southwest Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Some overnight road closures are coming to Southwest Cedar Rapids this week. The city says 6th Street Southwest will be closed from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night through Thursday morning. Two-way traffic will remain in place during the closure but lanes will be shifted. Wilson and 33rd will also be closed to cross traffic at various times during construction.
Johnson County Conservation Buys 83-Acre Farm
(Johnson County, IA) -- Johnson County Conservation is buying 83-acres of land, known locally as the Two Horse Farm. The wooded property in northern Johnson County is near Coralville Lake and includes an 1890s-era farmhouse and gardens. The house will be used for office space for Conservation educators and staff. A newer addition will be available for retreats and short-term rental.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged In April Homicide
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been charged in a deadly shooting earlier this year. Police say 43-year-old Marlon Jackson is accused of shooting 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Police say Frondle was found shot April 25th near 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. First responders performed CPR, but Frondle died on scene. Jackson is facing a long list of charges including:
Olin Man Dies In Accident
(Olin, IA) –The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident.
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Guide to Fall Family Events in the Iowa City Area
Fall has arrived and with it comes free, autumn-themed, family-friendly events and activities! Start planning with this Guide to Fall Family Events in the Iowa City Area! Get your calendars ready, and choose a few activities to enjoy. Many thanks to our friends with The Bails Team Urban Acres Real Estate for making this guide possible.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
Liberty 2022 Homecoming Parade to Impact North Liberty Road Traffic
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Liberty High School community will celebrate its homecoming with a parade. The school’s parade is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. and will require the closure of several streets near Liberty High School for the route. The following roads will be closed during the parade:
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
La Porte City Golf Club Rescued from Closure
The La Porte City Golf Club, which was slated to shut down for good after business hours Sunday, has been purchased and will remain open. The announcement of the purchase was made on Facebook on Saturday. It is unclear at this moment who purchased the nine hole course. The previous owner announced earlier this month that they were open to any idea that would keep the course open but that none had made sense to that point.
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher
WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
A Cute New Candy Shop is Coming to Coral Ridge Mall
A gourmet candy store is going to be opening soon in Coralville! According to Coral Ridge Mall's website, Lolli & Pops is in the process of moving into the mall. Lolli & Pops is a San Francisco-based candy chain that first launched back in 2012. According to their LinkedIn profile, their mission is to "create experiences that wow our guests by offering bits of optimism along the way." The page reads:
