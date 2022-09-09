The La Porte City Golf Club, which was slated to shut down for good after business hours Sunday, has been purchased and will remain open. The announcement of the purchase was made on Facebook on Saturday. It is unclear at this moment who purchased the nine hole course. The previous owner announced earlier this month that they were open to any idea that would keep the course open but that none had made sense to that point.

LA PORTE CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO