Indiana, PA

WTAJ

Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting on the back porch of the home, according to the criminal complaint.
TYRONE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
COALPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield man in clown wig carrying loaded gun arrested at Delmont Dairy Queen

Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area about 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
DELMONT, PA
wdadradio.com

NO INJURIES IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

No injuries were reported in a vehicle accident this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 10:22 this morning, and they dispatched Indiana Fire Department’s rescue squad and state police to 97 Sexton Road. According to scanner reports, a tri-axle truck collided with a pickup truck near Hammil’s Automotive.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI

Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SENECA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
CENTERVILLE, PA

