Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting on the back porch of the home, according to the criminal complaint.
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.
Clarion County Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal...
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
Hempfield man in clown wig carrying loaded gun arrested at Delmont Dairy Queen
Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area about 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
NO INJURIES IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported in a vehicle accident this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 10:22 this morning, and they dispatched Indiana Fire Department’s rescue squad and state police to 97 Sexton Road. According to scanner reports, a tri-axle truck collided with a pickup truck near Hammil’s Automotive.
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
Woman shot inside apartment building in Bedford Dwellings
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was shot late last night in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings. Police were called to Chauncey Street off Bedford Avenue. Police said the woman was shot in the hallway of her apartment building. Her condition is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
