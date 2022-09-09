Read full article on original website
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
KELOLAND TV
Noem recovering from back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release sent Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she has undergone back surgery at the Mayo Clinic and is now back in Pierre. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon reportedly described the procedure as one to correct an acute condition impacting...
drgnews.com
Noem recovering after back surgery last week
After several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem is back home in Pierre recovering after a successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon says Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. He says she is well on her...
dakotafreepress.com
Ravnsborg: Governor’s Daughter Failed Appraiser Certification Four Times
Reviewing the documents released yesterday by the Government Accountability Board relating to its investigation of Governor Kristi Noem’s nepotistic intervention in her daughter Kassidy Peters’s appraiser certification, I must struggle through the flaccid prose of killer Jason Ravnsborg, who while lingering in the Attorney General’s office filed the formal complaint that spurred the GAB to its first ever actual if vague action.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Mohamad Bydon operates on Gov. Kristi Noem
Mohamad Bydon, MD, of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, operated on Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the South Dakota government. Ms. Noem had an acute condition affecting her lumbar spine, Dr. Bydon said in the release. Surgery was successful and she is in recovery. Ms....
voiceofalexandria.com
Documents on Noem investigation released
(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
sdpb.org
Barnett’s defeat offers look at nomination process, state of GOP
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Steve Barnett said the right things when we talked. He was the good Republican, even in defeat. A bit of a stinging defeat, I would think, and one that could change the professional...
KELOLAND TV
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Celebrating hard work
The beginning of September brings us to Labor Day weekend and the start of Workforce Development Month across the country. While America celebrates a national holiday, South Dakota has even more to celebrate. Our state has shown the rest of the country what hard work can do for an economy. In South Dakota, we have less than 700 people on unemployment, because we stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t shut down a single business. When the President offered elevated unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said, “No, thank you.” There are often unknowns when making decisions as Governor, but I knew that South Dakotans wanted to work – so it comes as no surprise to me that we are one of the hardest working states in America.
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge […]
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
drgnews.com
North Dakota delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer will be removed as the Department of Transportation redesigns the project. State Sen. Janne Myrdahl, who complained about the problems the posts were causing farmers, said the hard metal posts will likely be replaced with flexible ones. It wasn’t immediately clear how the changes will affect the cost of the project that is being paid for with federal money.
drgnews.com
Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose
The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
drgnews.com
Inauguration, baseball, water rate update all on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Sept. 13, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. 2023 South Dakota Inauguration – Introduction of Chairs. Hyde Stadium Facility Use Agreement – Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. Water Rate Ordinance...
drgnews.com
South Dakota-Grown Soil Health spots receive Emmy nomination
The South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts says its television public service ad campaign series, rooted in South Dakota’s healthy soil, has been nominated for an Upper Midwest Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The “Where Good Things Grow” TV PSA campaign is designed...
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
