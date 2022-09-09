ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died after being shot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WacoTrib.com

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend's daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV

