‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279

It's almost like he intentionally wanted to get disqualified, This is not like missing weight by a 1/2 a pound! Hey may I have just ended as UFC career,🤔
He was in a no win spot , beat up a fan favorite who’s over the hill or slip up and get caught in a submission by a fan favorite who’s over the hill.
when your in training 4-6 hours day for a fight like this, you jump on the scale every day and monitor your weight knowing that you need to be at a certain weight when the time comes..To be 8 pounds over, he knew at least two weeks before he needed to drop weight..The man knows he will not fight at that weight so he clearly is a punk who was scared to climb into the cage..He even bragged about the money he was to recieve for the fight being more then all his previous fights combined..You tell me if the guy was finding a way out from fear??
