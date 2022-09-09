ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittman Center, TN

Hansel terminated from police chief role

By By Kathy Hemsworth
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

PITTMAN CENTER – Mike Hansel, of Newport, had been serving as the Chief of Police at Pittman Center since last year. Recently, he was terminated from his position.

Pittman Center Mayor Jerry Huskey said Tennessee is an at-will employment state, and there does not have to be a reason for termination. He said he will not comment further on the termination of the police chief.

Hansel said, “I was terminated from my position of Police Chief, on August 24, 2022. No reason was provided to me for the dismissal. I was only advised Pittman Center is an at-will employer, and that my services were no longer needed.”

Having started his law enforcement career with the Newport Police Department, Hansel retired from the Dandridge Police Department before becoming Chief of Police for Pittman Center.

In June 2021, Pittman Center’s police chief at the time, Clint Parton, was fired by the city administrator, Candice Gilreath. Parton had been given the option to resign or be fired after an issue with the purchase of a Ram truck for the police department. He declined to resign, so Gilreath fired him.

Gilreath took responsibility for the purchase of the truck since she signed off on buying it. She then resigned at the request of the suggestion of a majority of the Board of Aldermen six days after Parton was fired. At that time, Mayor Huskey said that employment was not working out for either employee.

At the time of Parton’s termination, Huskey said that Pittman Center employees are hired “at will” and reasons for termination are not given.

Andrew Clark is currently serving as the Chief of Police for Pittman Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man threatened to kill assault victims with rifle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced multiple charges against a Limestone man on Monday in connection to a domestic assault incident last week. According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bowmantown Road on Friday night in reference to an assault with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, TN
City
Pittman Center, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Newport, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Dandridge, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Two arrested after officer find Xanax, ledgers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business. Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#The Board Of Aldermen#Pittma
wvlt.tv

First Lady Jill Biden In Knoxville - clipped version

Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says. A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report states. Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. Updated: 3...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. judge lays out concerns with DCS

Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.  But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. on the Knox and Blount County line, according to the City of Alcoa. The ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide. Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Rubi...
GATLINBURG, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
660
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy