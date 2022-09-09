Hansel terminated from police chief role

PITTMAN CENTER – Mike Hansel, of Newport, had been serving as the Chief of Police at Pittman Center since last year. Recently, he was terminated from his position.

Pittman Center Mayor Jerry Huskey said Tennessee is an at-will employment state, and there does not have to be a reason for termination. He said he will not comment further on the termination of the police chief.

Hansel said, “I was terminated from my position of Police Chief, on August 24, 2022. No reason was provided to me for the dismissal. I was only advised Pittman Center is an at-will employer, and that my services were no longer needed.”

Having started his law enforcement career with the Newport Police Department, Hansel retired from the Dandridge Police Department before becoming Chief of Police for Pittman Center.

In June 2021, Pittman Center’s police chief at the time, Clint Parton, was fired by the city administrator, Candice Gilreath. Parton had been given the option to resign or be fired after an issue with the purchase of a Ram truck for the police department. He declined to resign, so Gilreath fired him.

Gilreath took responsibility for the purchase of the truck since she signed off on buying it. She then resigned at the request of the suggestion of a majority of the Board of Aldermen six days after Parton was fired. At that time, Mayor Huskey said that employment was not working out for either employee.

At the time of Parton’s termination, Huskey said that Pittman Center employees are hired “at will” and reasons for termination are not given.

Andrew Clark is currently serving as the Chief of Police for Pittman Center.