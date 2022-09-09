Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Finding sunshine in an Ohio winter: coping with SADThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Related
8 local teams crack top 10 in state football poll
A total of eight local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Toledo LB Dallas Gant, formerly with Ohio State, discusses playing Buckeyes for first time since transfer
Dallas Gant was a 4-star recruit when he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the class of 2018. He graduated in the spring of 2022 and, with his remaining year of eligibility, opted to return to his hometown and transfer to Toledo, where his father was a former football player and his mother was a cheerleader.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
Eleven Warriors
Fast-rising 2024 Four-star Ohio Defensive End Brian Robinson Says Getting an Offer from Ohio State Would Be "Surreal"
Four-star 2024 Ohio defensive end Brian Robinson had a handful of choices to choose from when reflecting on the highlight of his visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the home opener against Notre Dame. He could have picked the atmosphere itself, experiencing his hometown Buckeyes winning their season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Gant Says Leaving Ohio State Was “Hardest Decision I've Ever Made,” But Thinks He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” at Toledo
Just under one year after he decided to leave Ohio State and enter the transfer portal, Dallas Gant will be back at Ohio Stadium this weekend when the Buckeyes host Toledo on Saturday night. Gant is already playing a prominent role in his first season as a Rocket. As Toledo’s...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Toledo Before It Tries to Upset Ohio State on the Road
7 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. The scarlet and gray are heavy favorites to hand the Rockets their first loss of the season after season-opening victories over Long Island and Massachusetts over the past couple of weeks. However, high-profile upsets haven’t been hard to come by in college football as of late.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band leads the crowd in 'Stadium Karaoke'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Make sure your voices are warmed up and you're ready to belt out the hits as the Ohio State University Marching Band leads you through some of the most popular karaoke songs. The Best Damn Band In The Land played a mix of hits from the...
Should Ohio State football be ranked higher than Alabama in the Associated Press Top 25 poll?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football opened up the season by beating a top-five opponent by double digits at home, while Alabama shut out Utah State — a Group of Five team — as the top two teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Crimson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Falls to Marshall at Home 26-21, Marcus Freeman Becomes First ND Coach to Start Tenure with Three Losses
Though the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings remains many weeks away, Ohio State's postseason resume has already taken some damage after Notre Dame suffered a stunning upset to Marshall at home by a score of 26-21. The Fighting Irish allowed the Thundering Herd to take the lead...
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio winner: $2 million powerball ticket sold in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket, totaling $2 million, was sold in Columbus after a drawing on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at the Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in west Columbus with 5/5 numbers correct with the Powerplay. The Ohio Lottery said the winning Powerball numbers...
Central Ohio police departments facing staffing shortages
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Hiring is a problem police departments are seeing across our nation, and local law enforcement agencies say it’s also affecting communities. In addition to shortages faced by the City of Columbus, city agencies including ones from Worthington, Grove City and Gahanna say they are also feeling the need for more applicants.
Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
columbusunderground.com
Crew Fans Hosting Tim Ryan Fundraiser to Counter Team Owners’ Fundraiser for JD Vance
Many of the Columbus Crew’s most ardent supporters have taken to social media over the past two weeks to protest the team ownership’s participation in a fundraiser for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance. Next week, those supporters will turn their words into action, holding a competing fundraiser for Vance’s Democrat rival Tim Ryan.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
columbusnavigator.com
Here Are The Best Burritos Columbus And Some Are As Big As Your Head
Sometimes, Taco Tuesday is more of a vibe than a set-in-stone kind of rule. And when you find yourself in the mood for something other than tacos (I know, I know, sacrilegious to even mention) then it’s time to move on to the next best thing: a burrito. While...
WHIZ
Local High School Rankings
AND THEN JOHN GLENN COMING IN AT 21ST.. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POLL IS BUCKEYE TRAIL AND CROOKSVILLE WHO ARE BOTH TIED FOR 22ND.. AND A LITTLE FURTHER AT 16 WAS MILLER..
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0