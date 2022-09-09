Read full article on original website
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
CNET
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?
The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
Digital Trends
What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?
Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
CNET
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier
Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CNET
Apple's New iOS 16 Is Here Now. Can Your iPhone Get It?
iOS 16, the most recent update to Apple's iPhone operating system, is now available for all iPhone users -- that is, all iPhone users with compatible iPhones. Not every...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line
Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Gets a New Shape-Shifting Cutout. Here's How It Works
If you're one of the many people who love to hate the iPhone's notch -- the blank space that houses your camera lens and speaker -- at the top of your screen, then you may find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max exciting. The two new models have a smaller, island-like cutout that makes that space a little more useful.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier
Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CNBC
What credit score you need to get an Apple Card — and save 3% on the new iPhone 14
If you have an Apple Card, you can get 3% back on the new iPhone, Apple Watch or Airpods Pro. Here's what it takes to get approved. The Apple Card is getting a lot of attention lately. It doesn't hurt that the credit card can score you a discount on the newest iPhone 14 and other devices purchased directly from Apple.
CNET
Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now
Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Road & Track
The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever
Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
CNET
iOS 16 Will Revive an iPhone Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
Starting Monday, Sept. 12 iPhone users everywhere will be able to download iOS 16 on most iPhones and take advantage of a slew of very cool new features. One of them is a simple, but fantastically useful setting that lives right at the top of the screen. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I can't wait to have it back.
How to use the new lock screen customization features in iOS 16
Apple's newest iPhone operating system, iOS 16, dropped today and features a completely reimagined lock screen customization process. You can change font style and color, add widgets, and hopefully make your security screen a little more useful than it was. There's a lot to dig into within the hefty...
The Verge
Brand new iPhone features that Android already has
For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don't need to have sides at all. You're a fan of iPhones? Cool. You're more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
The Verge
How to capture text from a video on your Android phone
One of the cool new features in iOS 16, the latest version of Apple's OS, is called Live Text, which allows you to quickly capture and use text from both a still photo and, now, a video as well. While Android doesn't (yet) capture text directly from video, it does capture text from still photos using the handy Google Lens app — and with a little bit of maneuvering, you can use Lens to capture text from a video as well. It may not be quite as quick as Live Text, but it's mostly painless and works just as well.
