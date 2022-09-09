ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Comments / 4

AP_000431.6cc125d31ec14fe4aee5b0a8b075130f.1605
7d ago

Omg… so sad, if alcohol was a factor as believe this is even worse! When oh when are people gonna learn. Prayers to the family 😢🙏🏼💔

Reply
3
Will Buck
7d ago

I get over for ANY vehicle on the edge of the road not just police.

Reply
6
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 270
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

24 arrested during crime blitz in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Officers with the Whitehall Division of Police arrested two dozen people, recovered a stolen car and found two missing juveniles during a crime blitz on Thursday. The goal of the blitz was to focus on shoplifters. Twelve of the 24 arrests were theft arrests, according to...
10TV

Police: Man exposes himself to Hilliard student walking to school

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a student who was walking to school Thursday morning. The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to...
10TV

2 dead following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy