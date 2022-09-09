Read full article on original website
AMA warns ‘patient health is at risk’ post-Roe, calls for ‘clear guidance’ on state abortion laws
The American Medical Association (AMA) and three other health organizations warned on Thursday that patients’ health is at risk in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and called on state officials across the country to give “clear guidance” on the interpretation of their abortion laws.
Many Preventive Medical Services Cost Patients Nothing. Will a Texas Court Decision Change That?
A federal judge’s ruling in Texas has thrown into question whether millions of insured Americans will continue to receive some preventive medical services, such as cancer screenings and drugs that protect people from HIV infection, without making a copayment. It’s the latest legal battle over the Affordable Care Act,...
Meet Mary Wakefield, the Nurse Administrator Tasked With Revamping the CDC
It’s been a rough couple of years for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Facing a barrage of criticism for repeatedly mishandling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently monkeypox, the agency has acknowledged it failed and needs to change. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
2 Million Life-Years and $21B in Earnings Lost Annually Due to Smoking
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) reports nearly 123,000 cancer deaths, or close to 30 percent of all cancer deaths, were from cigarette smoking in the United States in 2019, leading to more than 2 million Person-Years of Lost Life (PYLL) and nearly $21 billion in annual lost earnings. These losses were disproportionately higher in states with weaker tobacco control policies in the South and Midwest. The results were published August 10 in the International Journal of Cancer.
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
Esophageal Cancer Patient Thriving and Optimistic after Multidisciplinary Care
Less than a year ago, Ken Herfert got a puppy and named her Bailey after the Colorado town where she was born. This was a big deal for several reasons, including the responsibility of adopting a new family member, but perhaps the biggest was this: About six months after receiving a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in early 2018, Herfert’s oncologist in California told him he had maybe a year to live, maybe less.
Medical Cannabis Reduces Pain For Cancer Patients
Cannabis may be an alternative to opioid pain relievers for people with cancer-related pain, according to a recent study. Pain is among the leading reasons for reduced quality of life among people undergoing cancer treatment. Many patients are interested in trying medical cannabis, but research on its benefits remains limited.
Lawmakers investigate whether taxpayer funds were used to buy Chinese solar panels made with slave labor
(The Center Square) – Congressional Republicans want to know if the federal government is purchasing solar panels from China that were built using slave labor. Lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General raising the alarm about the issue, which has come increasingly into the spotlight as the Biden administration pushes the U.S. toward renewable energy sources, a market that China dominates.
In America, Cancer Patients Endure Debt on Top of Disease
RAPID CITY, S.D. ― Jeni Rae Peters would make promises to herself as she lay awake nights after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. “My kids had lost so much,” said Peters, a single mom and mental health counselor. She had just adopted two girls and was fostering four other children. “I swore I wouldn’t force them to have yet another parent.”
Wastewater Surveillance Has Become a Critical Covid Tracking Tool, but Funding Is Inconsistent
To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s COVID-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive COVID tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before.
Unraveling the Interplay of Omicron, Reinfections, and Long COVID
The latest COVID-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past COVID waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long COVID, an ill-defined catchall term for a set of symptoms that can include debilitating fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and brain fog.
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Abortion Ban May Increase Risk of Death for Pregnant Women with Cancer
The repercussions of overturning Roe v. Wade — and the failure of the Supreme Court to provide any guidance on exceptions related to the life and health of the mother — are potentially catastrophic for a subset of women who face a life-threatening diagnosis of pregnancy associated cancers (PAC).
Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment
Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
A Horse Farmer’s Cancer Diagnosis Spur Community Action
Shortly after her honeymoon last fall, farmer Kami Rivera learned she had Stage III breast cancer. The 38-year-old owns Sunny Hill Stable with her husband, Luis Ruzzo Rivera, in Frankfort, Maine, and her diagnosis necessitated a double mastectomy, breast reconstructive surgery, aggressive chemotherapy and many radiation treatments. During this time, as the Bangor Daily News reported in an inspiring profile, Rivera received both emotional support from her husband, family and friends but also the support she needed to keep Sunny Hill Stables operating while she underwent treatment from members of her community.
Abortion Access Affects Cancer Patients
Nearly 1 in 1,000 pregnant women are diagnosed with cancer each year. What’s more, some cancers must be treated immediately to save the mother, and some treatments may be harmful to the developing fetus. What to do? It’s a harrowing decision made all the more complicated by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allows states and Congress to ban abortions. Indeed, oncologists could possibly risk prison time if treating their cancer patients terminates a pregnancy. Without taking a position on the court’s ruling, the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network urge states to ensure that people with cancer have access to immediate care, that they have the right to preserve fertility before starting treatment and that cancer screenings and early diagnoses remain accessible and affordable. “Every patient,” the nonprofits write, “should be able to increase their likelihood to survive cancer by having the option to start cancer therapy immediately, regardless of pregnancy status.”
More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines
Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
Liver Cancer Treatment
While many cancer types are decreasing, liver cancer is on the rise. New cases have more than tripled in the United States since 1980, according to the American Cancer Society. Liver cancer mortality has also increased, making it the sixth leading cause of cancer death. Over years or decades, chronic...
