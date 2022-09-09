Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
A Home Away from Home?
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA
Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
Awkward Nerd Book Fair Taps into Nostalgia for Inaugural Event
The first Awkward Nerd Book Fair is happening Sept. 18 at The Cooperage, but inspiration for the event dates back to childhood excitement over the classic school book fair. Walking into those pop-up stores filled with books, posters, and stationary was a favorite school day for many kids, especially the nerdy ones.
Mark Concannon, President/Executive Video Producer, Concannon Communications
In 20 years of anchoring Fox 6 Wakeup News, it was a joy and a privilege to host many segments promoting local authors, musicians and theater groups. Team members from the then fledgling Milwaukee Film Festival made regular appearances. And one of the highlights of my career was interviewing a young comedian from Waukesha. It was his first TV interview. His name was Frank Caliendo and his work on network television and in comedy clubs across the country now delights millions of Americans.
Opera and Armenian Music Together at South Milwaukee PAC Performance
Milwaukee opera aficionados will be treated to a rare performance in early October at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. The rising stars on the program are a married couple, Metropolitan Opera tenor Yeghishe Manucharyan and Boston Opera mezzo-soprano Victoria Avetisyan. They are Armenian. Their performance will include Verdi, Mozart and Puccini but will expand into the less familiar dimension of the ancient musical traditions of Armenia.
North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week Begins September 17
North Shore Bank will again partner with local restaurants for Southside Dining Week, Sept. 17-24. The event celebrates international cuisine in Milwaukee’s southside neighborhoods of Silver City, Burnham Park, Walker’s Point, Layton Park, Cesar Chavez, Historic Mitchell Street and Harbor View. North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week will...
An ‘Unforgettable’ Performance at Stackner Cabaret
It’s been 57 years since Nathaniel Adams Coles, better known as Nat King Cole, passed, leaving us with a rich legacy of music for the American Songbook. Cole changed the course of jazz in the 20th century, and music in general. He was an international superstar, created the model for small jazz ensembles and most importantly, was a singer-songwriter-musician who broke racial barriers on many levels given his African-American heritage.
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Mamma Mia! at Skylight Music Theatre
A lively start to this theater season, The Skylight Music Theatre presents Mamma Mia!, a feel-good late-summer show full of heart, soul and the music of ABBA. The show is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor, who made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! back in 2007. Kapoor’s knowledge of the show, expertise and excitement makes this Skylight Music Theatre premiere a must-see for Milwaukee theater fans.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,317 New Cases, No Deaths
0 new deaths recorded, 3 total added to state system. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,317 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,097 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,412 new cases, and a...
