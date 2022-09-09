Khamzat Chimaev posts meme jokingly blaming Darren Till for absurd UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s his fault’

Michael Bisping believes we haven’t seen the last of Nate Diaz in the UFC. On Saturday, Diaz rode off into the UFC sunset, submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. Following his win, Diaz declared his intention to exit the UFC to “take over another profession and become the best at that,” a reference to boxing, specifically a long-hypothesized bout between Diaz and Jake Paul. And while Bisping recognizes how lucrative that particular bout would be, the UFC Hall of Famer still believes Diaz can make the most money by staying with the promotion.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO