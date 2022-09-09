Khamzat Chimaev posts meme jokingly blaming Darren Till for absurd UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s his fault’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MMAmania.com
Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”
Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Former UFC Fighter Died On Sunday At 34
A former UFC fighter died at the age of 34 following a cancer battle on Sunday. Elias Theodorou, a former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner, had reportedly been battling Stage IV liver cancer. MMA Junkie confirmed the tragic news. "Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer....
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 results: Irene Aldana earns first finish by upkick to the body with devastating shot to stop Macy Chiasson
Irene Aldana can add her latest victory to the record books after she became the first fighter in UFC history to earn a victory by upkick to the body after stopping Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. The end came after the fighters split the first two rounds but with Aldana...
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’
Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Li Jingliang, Chris Barnett, Andreas Michael, and Aaron Jeffery
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap one of the wildest weeks in UFC history. 2 p.m.: We’ll...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, the 180-pound catchweight co-main event fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, but he was moved to a bout with Holland (who was originally scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez) after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Entering Saturday’s event, Chimaev was No. 3 at 170 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang details backstage melee that led to UFC 279 press conference cancellation: ‘Complete chaos’
Li Jingliang had a front-row seat to the chaos that led to the cancellation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. The incident unfolded on the Thursday ahead of UFC 279 and involved Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and members of their respective teams. UFC president Dana White said an altercation between Holland and Chimaev was the initial spark for the situation, which then erupted into a much larger fracas that forced White to cancel the press event “for everybody’s safety.” Clips have since trickled out of the melee, and on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Jingliang gave his first-hand account of what he saw.
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang wears ‘Robbed!’ shirt after Daniel Rodriguez loss, calls UFC 279 saga an ‘injustice’
Li Jingliang was a good solider for the UFC throughout the saga of UFC 279. But that doesn’t mean he’s happy with where things landed — both in the days before the event and in his controversial split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on short notice. “It’s...
MMA Fighting
‘Such a bright light in this world’: MMA world mourns death of Elias Theodorou
Tragedy struck the MMA community over the weekend as news broke of the death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou due to cancer. Shortly after Theodorou’s death became public, fighters and fans paid homage to the Canadian veteran and The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, who died of cancer Sunday. He was 34 years old.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping thinks Nate Diaz returns to the UFC after Jake Paul bout: ‘His window of opportunity is closing all the time’
Michael Bisping believes we haven’t seen the last of Nate Diaz in the UFC. On Saturday, Diaz rode off into the UFC sunset, submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. Following his win, Diaz declared his intention to exit the UFC to “take over another profession and become the best at that,” a reference to boxing, specifically a long-hypothesized bout between Diaz and Jake Paul. And while Bisping recognizes how lucrative that particular bout would be, the UFC Hall of Famer still believes Diaz can make the most money by staying with the promotion.
MMA Fighting
Manager: Anthony Joshua agrees to terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec. 3
A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is getting closer to reality. On Tuesday, Joshua’s management team 258 MGT took to social media to reveal that terms were agreed upon from their side this past Friday to face Fury on Dec. 3, but that the fight is not done just yet. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the talks were stopped out of respect.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 279
Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract with his head held high, and with a Performance of the Night earning submission win in the main event of UFC 279. But was that the final time the popular competitor competes inside the octagon?. On an all-new edition of On To the Next...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Tyron Woodley talks starring in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and more
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show to catch up with everything he’s been doing lately including a starring role in Cobra Kai season 5. Woodley will reveal how he landed his role in the hit Netflix...
MMA Fighting
Le’Veon Bell leads Social Gloves 2 salaries with $250K for knockout of Adrian Peterson
Three-time NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell scored his first knockout in boxing at the Social Gloves 2 event held in Los Angeles this past Saturday night — and he also took home the biggest payday on the entire card. The salaries for the event were released on...
MMA Fighting
NAC investigating UFC 279 presser melee, threatens disciplinary action
The Nevada Athletic Commission is investigating the UFC 279 presser melee and could penalize those involved in the incident, the regulator announced Monday. “If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved,” NAC Chairman Stephen Cloobeck wrote in a prepared statement.
