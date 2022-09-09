ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Gov accepts resignation of former Athens-Clarke Co Commissioner

Governor Brian Kemp has called for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned her seat as District 2 Commissioner late last month. It has not yet been determined when that election will be held, or who will be eligible to seek the office and vote in the election.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens-Clarke County discontinues mask mandate

Athens-Clarke County discontinued its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to medium in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was high, according...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Two new schools coming to Jackson County

The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave

The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.
MONROE, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners expected to vote on aid for Athens Transit

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tonight on whether to spend up to $225,000 in additional funding for Athens Transit. But, as WUGA’s Martin Matheny reports, it may be the beginning of a much larger discussion. Athens Transit is running short on funds in large part because of...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Preparing for a disaster in your community or in your own home

September is recognized as National Emergency Preparedness Month. This is a time for both individuals and county organizations to take a careful look at how prepared they are for an emergency or disaster. Joey Smith, the deputy director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, says that, while this month is a...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Fraternity trash thrown in Russell hall dumpsters and more

A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling

On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture

Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England

Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

