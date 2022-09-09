Read full article on original website
Gov accepts resignation of former Athens-Clarke Co Commissioner
Governor Brian Kemp has called for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned her seat as District 2 Commissioner late last month. It has not yet been determined when that election will be held, or who will be eligible to seek the office and vote in the election.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County discontinues mask mandate
Athens-Clarke County discontinued its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to medium in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was high, according...
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
accesswdun.com
Two new schools coming to Jackson County
The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC Tuesday to consider rezone to allow for building of a new VFW meeting hall
The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its regular September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can still watch the...
Monroe Local News
Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave
The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners expected to vote on aid for Athens Transit
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tonight on whether to spend up to $225,000 in additional funding for Athens Transit. But, as WUGA’s Martin Matheny reports, it may be the beginning of a much larger discussion. Athens Transit is running short on funds in large part because of...
accesswdun.com
Preparing for a disaster in your community or in your own home
September is recognized as National Emergency Preparedness Month. This is a time for both individuals and county organizations to take a careful look at how prepared they are for an emergency or disaster. Joey Smith, the deputy director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, says that, while this month is a...
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Fraternity trash thrown in Russell hall dumpsters and more
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students,...
Red and Black
UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling
On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture
Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
Mic
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England
Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
Georgia high school principal secretly recorded using racial slur in front of student, district says
A white high school principal in Georgia was secretly recorded by a student Friday using the N-word while comparing it to a slang term deemed offensive about white people, authorities said. Jeff Cheney, the principal of East Forsyth High School in Gainesville, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, used the...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
