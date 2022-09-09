ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning.

A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Many Yuma area locals are preparing for potential flash flooding and bracing for high winds as Tropical Storm Kay inches closer.

There is a wind advisory from now till 5 this evening and a flood watch is still in place until 12 a.m. Sunday.

