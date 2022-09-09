Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
Lebanon-Express
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said Tuesday it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay...
Lebanon-Express
CA: MOSQUITO FIRE BURNS MORE THAN 41K ACRES
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames.
