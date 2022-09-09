ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

‘Only Murders in the Building’ was nominated for 3 Emmys. Here’s a page from the script

The detective-podcasting trio in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” finally solved the murder of Bunny in season 2. The show also managed to snag three big Emmy nominations this season, with 17 nods in total. Martin Short and Steve Martin both received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while the show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy