Billy P
3d ago
is anyone tracking the number of repeat offenders that the democrats constantly release back into society to do maximum damage to people who are denied the right to defend themselves by the same democrats who are protecting criminals?
16
Nocaresguy
3d ago
All this just punishes the law abiding citizens, criminals find ways around any gun laws .🤬
9
Berzerker_Raider
3d ago
neat, then we want to see the assets of every and all public officials on demand, no and ifs or buts.
7
