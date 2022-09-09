Read full article on original website
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
WMDT.com
New Lyfe Church celebrating 1st anniversary
47ABC – This upcoming Sunday, September 18th, the New Lyfe Church is celebrating its 1st-year anniversary with its new location in Salisbury. Reverend Howard Travers joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the celebration. The celebration will begin at 10 am on Sunday at 1308...
Baltimore Times
B&O Railroad Museum Opening New Exhibition on the Underground Railroad Network
Individuals’ journeys to freedom from slavery were highlighted and the role of the physical railroad was examined in ‘The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad’. BALTIMORE, MD – August 25, 2022 – The new permanent exhibition, “The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad,” examines...
weaa.org
Morgan State University-Produced Documentary, ‘The Calvin Tyler Story'
BALTIMORE — Before stepping down from his post as the inaugural dean of Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication, DeWayne Wickham, now dean emeritus, worked with University President David K. Wilson to establish the Center for New Media and Strategic Initiatives. Under the leadership of...
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
WMDT.com
Founder of Berlin non-profit throws his hat in the ring for a spot on the town council
BERLIN, Md.- In Berlin, we checked in with a candidate running for a seat in the municipal election. Tony Weeg is running for the District 4 seat against incumbent Dean Burrell. A few years ago, Weeg ran for the At-Large Councilmember spot, but didn’t win. Since then, he said...
WBOC
Old Dorchester General Hospital Demolished
Heavy machinery destroyed the old Dorchester medical center in Cambridge. When demolition is complete, retail, residential homes and grass lands will be set up on the water front property.
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
WMDT.com
A Mother’s Cry looking for support to help mothers impacted by the criminal justice system
SALISBURY, Md. – One mother is now looking to the community for support, A Mother’s Cry is an organization based in Salisbury to help mothers get the support they need. Specifically, Black single mothers who are impacted by the criminal justice system. “I would love to have organizations that will say we will help her with that also, help mom to navigate the legal system,” says Jamesina Greene, founder of A Mother’s Cry.
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22
Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins Medicine could drop CareFirst as in-network as negotiations continue
A major change may be coming to Marylanders who rely on CareFirst for health insurance and Johns Hopkins Medicine for their care. More than 300,000 Marylanders who have seen a Johns Hopkins caregiver in the last two years and who have health insurance through CareFirst may soon be kicked out of network. Both nonprofits told 11 News it's the result of ongoing contract negotiations.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore native's mural unveiled as focal point for new Lexington Market
Baltimore Public Markets unveiled a mural that will be a focal point for the new Lexington Market. The iconic Lexington Market closed over the weekend to make way for a new facility slated to open in the early fall. Artist Shan Wallace installed a mural Friday in the new Lexington...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
foxbaltimore.com
'Nothing stops a bullet like a job'| Educator says Baltimore youth murders tied to schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is seeing a sharp increase in young people, school-aged kids, being murdered. This year is one of the worst in recent memory. A former charter school operator, who taught the most recent victim, says there’s only one solution. “The day that this happened,...
WMDT.com
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
Washington Examiner
Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
