Los Angeles, CA

Events of the Week: ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEHYF_0hoxsus700

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Cobra Kai , Pinocchio , Gutsy and Growing Up .

Pinocchio premiere

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks , Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and director Robert Zemeckis premiered their new live-action adaptation at the Walt Disney Studios lot on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cx0EE_0hoxsus700
Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Robert Zemeckis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WlYx_0hoxsus700
Alan Bergman, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Cynthia Erivo, Bob Chapek, CEO of Walt Disney Studios, and Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production

Cobra Kai season five premiere

The fifth season of Netflix’s hit martial arts series was unveiled on Wednesday at L.A. State Historic Park, with stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and Martin Kove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVlQa_0hoxsus700
Griffin Santopietro, Thomas Ian Griffith, Dallas Dupree Young, Khalil Everage, Hannah Kepple, Yuji Okumoto, Joe Seo, Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, Mary Mouser, William Zabka, Tanner Buchanan, Ralph Macchio, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni DeCenzo, Bret Ernst, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Julia Macchio, Oona O’Brien and Xolo Maridueña
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnMFa_0hoxsus700
Martin Kove, William Zabka, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ralph Macchio and Netflix vp of global series Bela Bajaria

Growing Up premiere

Executive producer Brie Larson and Culture House premiered their Disney+ docuseries Growing Up , centered on 10 coming-of-age stories, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlRzK_0hoxsus700
Charlie Andrews, EVP of live-action and alternative television for Disney Branded Television, Carri Twigg, Brie Larson, Raeshem Nijhon, Nicole Galovski and Marjon Javadi, vp of Disney documentary films and docuseries for Disney Branded Television
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FBCs_0hoxsus700
Brie Larson

Gutsy premiere

Ahead of their appearance at TIFF, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton premiered their Apple TV+ docuseries in New York on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN5Ol_0hoxsus700
MJ Delaney, Cynthia Wade, Arlene Nelson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Anna Chai and Yu Gu

Star Trek Day

Paramount+ highlighted its Star Trek projects and stars with a day-long celebration at Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0lfW_0hoxsus700
Michelle Hurd, Sir Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lm9z_0hoxsus700
Tawny Newsome, Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun

Tell Me Lies premiere

Hulu hosted a special screening on Thursday at NeueHouse Hollywood for new series Tell Me Lies , with Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, and executive producers Emma Roberts, Meaghan Oppenheimer and Karah Preiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5o32_0hoxsus700
Benjamin Wadsworth, Catherine Missal, Alicia Crowder, Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Aiden Alexander, Branden Cook and Sonia Mena

Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH

On Tuesday, Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrated its 15 th anniversary fashion show and style awards in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The show celebrated Black-owned fashion designers showcasing their Spring 2023 collections including Jonathan Hadyen, Nicole Benefield and Clarence Ruth. Additionally, several style awards were presented, including the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH and Virgil’s wife, Shannon Abloh — which was given to Issa Rae — and Icon of the Year to Janet Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A77r5_0hoxsus700
Brandice Daniel, Issa Rae, Shannon Abloh and Corey Smith

L.A. Dinner with Madewell

On Wednesday, Madewell co-hosted a dinner in L.A. with Chase Sui Wonders and Lukas Gage in celebration of the brand’s latest denim collection. The soirée was held at Jon and Vinny’s with DJ sets by Zack Bia, Kidada Jones and Tendaji Lathan, and guests including Emma Roberts, Charles Melton, Kiernan Shipka, Grace Van Dien, Alexandra Shipp, Selah Marley, Bazzi, Benny Blanco, Meg Stalter, Jordan Firstman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4Riy_0hoxsus700
Emma Roberts, Lukas Gage, Chase Sui Wonders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3nzy_0hoxsus700
Jordan Firstman and Meg Stalter

Longchamp Launch Party

Longchamp celebrated the launch of its Les Filles F/W 2022 campaign and new collection of next-generation handbags, the Box-Trot, with an event at The Crown NYC on Wednesday, featuring a special appearance by Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtJ04_0hoxsus700
Natalia Dyer

