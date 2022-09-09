Read full article on original website
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
cleverock.com
The Black Keys | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center| 09.09.22
The Black Keys concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s Blossom Music Center on 09.09.22. Photos © T. Patrick Fenner / CleveRock.com.
coolcleveland.com
Hear WMMS-FM History at the Music Box from People Who Were There
The legend of Cleveland’s powerhouse radio station WMMS-FM lives and on — and there’s good reason for that. Almost never has a station dominated a market as WMMS did in the 1970s and 80s and probably none has ever been as influential in breaking out acts that went on to become superstars. There’s just a lot to talk about.
cleverock.com
The Shins | Cleveland, OH | The Agora | 09.02.22
The Shins concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s The Agora on 09.02.22. Photos © Audrey O’Byron / CleveRock.com.
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
How the Mariah Carey Heel Challenge Got Started at Cedar Point
Mariah Carey accidentally started a TikTok challenge. So, how's that going?. About a week ago Mariah Carey was spotted enjoying Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Everyone seemed to be taken aback by Mariah's choice of footwear. I'm not sure why, everyone knows she loves wearing high heels. In fact, when Carey played a social worker in the 2009 award-winning movie Precious, the director had a hard time getting her to NOT wear heels.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
cleveland19.com
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
northeastohioparent.com
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
clevelandmagazine.com
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park
For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Rounds of rain return
CLEVELAND — A slow moving low pressure approaching from the west will grab all plenty of Gulf moisture and produce showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday night and Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times to start next week. Overall, expect rain to be off and on throughout Northeast Ohio over the course of the next 48 hours.
