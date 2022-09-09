ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hear WMMS-FM History at the Music Box from People Who Were There

The legend of Cleveland’s powerhouse radio station WMMS-FM lives and on — and there’s good reason for that. Almost never has a station dominated a market as WMMS did in the 1970s and 80s and probably none has ever been as influential in breaking out acts that went on to become superstars. There’s just a lot to talk about.
How the Mariah Carey Heel Challenge Got Started at Cedar Point

Mariah Carey accidentally started a TikTok challenge. So, how's that going?. About a week ago Mariah Carey was spotted enjoying Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Everyone seemed to be taken aback by Mariah's choice of footwear. I'm not sure why, everyone knows she loves wearing high heels. In fact, when Carey played a social worker in the 2009 award-winning movie Precious, the director had a hard time getting her to NOT wear heels.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks

The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
FORECAST: Rounds of rain return

CLEVELAND — A slow moving low pressure approaching from the west will grab all plenty of Gulf moisture and produce showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday night and Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times to start next week. Overall, expect rain to be off and on throughout Northeast Ohio over the course of the next 48 hours.
