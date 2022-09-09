ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Tohopekaliga vs. St. Cloud, Osceola Kowboys at Lakeland highlight week 4 action in Osceola County football

With undefeated Harmony enjoying a bye week, two huge games highlight Week 4 action for county schools. The biggest local game takes place at Tohopekaliga, where the 2-0 Tigers will host 2-1 St. Cloud. The Tigers, under first year head coach Anthony Paradiso, recorded their second consecutive shutout with a 48-0 win over Ambassador Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Gator Country

Walker says he still has “love” for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators didn’t have the results they wanted on Saturday night against Kentucky, but they had several recruits in town that liked the Gators’ game plan. UCF defensive line commit John Walker (6-3, 310, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town for the second straight week and he liked the improvement the defensive line made this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lakeland, FL
Football
City
Lakeland, FL
Lee County, FL
Sports
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sports
County
Lee County, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chaney
Person
Noel Devine
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland apartments part of almost $92 million multifamily portfolio sale

St. Luke’s Life Center apartments in Lakeland has sold to an unnamed buyer for $13.4 million. The complex, at 915 W. Quincy St., is one of a four-property, 669-unit portfolio that changed hands for $91.75 million. St. Luke’s, according to property records, is a low-income development with about 150...
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espnu#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy