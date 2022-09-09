Read full article on original website
Related
positivelyosceola.com
Tohopekaliga vs. St. Cloud, Osceola Kowboys at Lakeland highlight week 4 action in Osceola County football
With undefeated Harmony enjoying a bye week, two huge games highlight Week 4 action for county schools. The biggest local game takes place at Tohopekaliga, where the 2-0 Tigers will host 2-1 St. Cloud. The Tigers, under first year head coach Anthony Paradiso, recorded their second consecutive shutout with a 48-0 win over Ambassador Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon.
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: 2021 National H.S. Coach of the Year T.J. Goelz Stepping Down at Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) High
T.J. Goelz, one of the most successful head coaches over the last decade in fastpitch softball at any level, has announced that he is stepping down after back-to-back high school state titles at Lakewood Ranch High in Bradenton, Florida. Todd Lee, the school’s JV coach, will move into the varsity...
Gator Country
Walker says he still has “love” for the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators didn’t have the results they wanted on Saturday night against Kentucky, but they had several recruits in town that liked the Gators’ game plan. UCF defensive line commit John Walker (6-3, 310, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town for the second straight week and he liked the improvement the defensive line made this week.
Former Bucs WR Michael Clayton takes 'bucket list' job at Plant City HS
There’s a trend going on around Tampa Bay area high schools — they’re hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers as head coaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooksville Central, Leto and Pasco all enjoying early turnarounds in 2022
Turning around a high school football program coming off an 0-10 season isn’t a task for the weary. It’s a test for those who want to endure the long term grind and there’s three programs in the Tampa Bay Area that have already shown early signs of turning themselves around after going winless in ...
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off He Picked Up At ‘Quick Serv’
A Florida man’s “Quick Serv” stop resulted in a $1,000,000 lottery scratch-off win, according to lottery officials. The Florida Lottery announced that Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Mysuncoast.com
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland apartments part of almost $92 million multifamily portfolio sale
St. Luke’s Life Center apartments in Lakeland has sold to an unnamed buyer for $13.4 million. The complex, at 915 W. Quincy St., is one of a four-property, 669-unit portfolio that changed hands for $91.75 million. St. Luke’s, according to property records, is a low-income development with about 150...
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
After 10 years, Ybor City's Buffalo Wild Wings is now closed
The building’s owner told CL that her tenant intends to put a new bar in the space.
Tampa tree service company to file appeal after being hit with largest fine in city’s history
Tampa's mayor is sending a strong message to anyone cutting down trees illegally in the city. Her message comes after a Bay Area tree cutting firm was given the largest fine in the city's history.
Car bursts into flames after crash on Selmon Expressway in Tampa
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Escaped felon found sleeping in stolen car at Florida rest area
RUSKIN, Fla. - An inmate who escaped from work detail in Tarpon Springs was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Hillsborough County rest stop, according to the highway patrol. Among his possessions was a disc of the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto." The vehicle was reportedly stolen...
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
Wanted In Florida: Robert “Little Man” Pope For Written Threats To Kill, Armed And Dangerous
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 43-year-old Robert “Little Man” James Pope who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he has a violent criminal history and
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0