406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs to host Missoula PaddleHeads in 1st round of playoffs Monday
BILLINGS — Playoff baseball returns to Dehler Park Monday night. The Billings Mustangs will host the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park in the first game of a best-of-three North Divisional playoff series. Missoula finished the year with the best record in...
406mtsports.com
Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired
MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
406mtsports.com
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State
MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
406mtsports.com
Week 2: No. 3 Montana stifles South Dakota
The No. 3 Grizzlies (2-0) smothered South Dakota (0-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds. TOM BAUER, Missoulian. Updated 22 hrs ago.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Braxton Hill showed off his closing speed in the north end zone Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week was still going full speed even with less than a minute in the game. A full 60-minute performance was going to be needed against a Missouri Valley opponent in South Dakota, and the Griz were delivering on defense.
406mtsports.com
Missoula's Eric Nell wins amateur title in Montana Open at Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula's Eric Nell carded a 54-hole score of 6-under 210 to win the three-day Montana Open golf tournament, which concluded Sunday at Larchmont Golf Course in Missoula. Nell, who won the Larchmont club championship in mid-July, also had a hole-in-one during his round Saturday. Nell took sixth in the Montana Mid-Am last month in Shelby.
