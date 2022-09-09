Read full article on original website
Illinois Zoo Announces Sad News of Passing of Jim the Brown Bear
All good things do come to an end and sadly that includes the life of beloved zoo animals. A zoo in Illinois just shared the news that one of their bears has now passed after his health declined to the point where he was beyond help. The Brookfield Zoo in...
A Website says Chicago is one of the Best Places for a Fall Vacay
Fall is only a week away, and if you are looking for a fall vacation you should take a trip to the Windy City. See why one travel website ranked Chicago as one of the Best Fall Vacation spots in the United States. According to roamingtheus.com, Chicago, Illinois is one...
Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station
Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
A website names Chicago as one of the Top Country Music Cities
Chicago is the city of Blues, Deep Dish, Comedy, and Country Music...? According to one website, Chicago is considered one of the best cities for country music in 2022, here is why Chicago ranks so high. Country music and Chicago don't seem like things that would go hand in hand....
Officers Called Because Jackass Found Wandering I-90 in Illinois
It's not everyday that one of these makes it's way onto a busy highway. There are so many questions, so few answers, and I was just happy with being able to type "Jackass" in the title of this story and get away with it. So here's the missing wandering ass...
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
