Read full article on original website
Jason Clark
3d ago
well considering that it's extremely dry with high speed winds likely, you would be dumb not to expect downed power lines to cause brush/forest fires. please tell me you don't really believe republicans are setting fires. Also combustion engines aren't causing forest fires either. if the democrats in office would have had the underbrush cut we wouldn't have had the issues we have.
Reply
4
Fred Flintstone
3d ago
Well I’m glad they are admitting the are planning on big fires… be scared and vote democrat and buy an electric car…!!😵💫😵💫😵💫
Reply
2
Related
pdxmonthly.com
Air Quality Across Oregon Is Improving Despite Ongoing Wildfires
Six active wildfires are still burning in Oregon, but the state’s two largest power companies, Portland General Electric and PacificCorp, have restored all power to 44,000 customers statewide after precautionary shutdowns over the weekend, a move aimed at avoiding potential new fires sparked by unusually high wind speeds. The...
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
‘It’s prehistoric over here’: Planned power outages last longer than expected in parts of Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Houses along Red Cedar Court in Portland's West Hills were dark Sunday morning. The families living there are just some of the hundred Oregonians who woke up Sunday morning without power after planned outages from Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The utility companies cut power...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
More than 2,000 Oregon homes are evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
987thebull.com
PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake
Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
Power shutoff along Mt. Hood corridor impacting residents, small businesses
Power was shut off in the Mt. Hood corridor on Friday where Portland General Electric told customers to expect the outage to last for at least 48 hours.
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
Wildfire smoke headed for PNW valleys as easterly winds pick up
Wildfire smoke from around the Pacific Northwest will blow into the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon as 30- to 40-mph, easterly winds hit the region.
Comments / 4