ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

Jason Clark
3d ago

well considering that it's extremely dry with high speed winds likely, you would be dumb not to expect downed power lines to cause brush/forest fires. please tell me you don't really believe republicans are setting fires. Also combustion engines aren't causing forest fires either. if the democrats in office would have had the underbrush cut we wouldn't have had the issues we have.

Reply
4
Fred Flintstone
3d ago

Well I’m glad they are admitting the are planning on big fires… be scared and vote democrat and buy an electric car…!!😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

Reply
2
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Air Quality Across Oregon Is Improving Despite Ongoing Wildfires

Six active wildfires are still burning in Oregon, but the state’s two largest power companies, Portland General Electric and PacificCorp, have restored all power to 44,000 customers statewide after precautionary shutdowns over the weekend, a move aimed at avoiding potential new fires sparked by unusually high wind speeds. The...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Detroit, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Mill City, OR
Local
Oregon Industry
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Power Lines#National Weather Service#Clean Air#Portlanders#Portland General Electric
987thebull.com

PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
SANDY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy