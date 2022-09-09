ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Zendaya Makes Emmy History (Again) With ‘Euphoria’ Drama Actress Win at 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya, at just 26 years old, has become the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category two times, both times earning a trophy for her performance as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO series Euphoria. The second trophy on her mantle has made her the youngest Hollywood star to win an acting honor at the Emmy Awards twice.
SFGate

Jo Ann Ross Will Take Ad-Sales Chairman Role at Paramount While John Halley is Elevated

Jo Ann Ross, the TV industry’s first female ad-sales chief, will take a new chairman role at Paramount Global, while John Halley will take on the position of president, overseeing U.S. sales — a major transition at the media company that aims to merge Ross’ close contact with clients with Halley’s expertise in new forms of digital advertising.
SFGate

Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
